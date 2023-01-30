Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of Lerwick fire festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of Lerwick fire festival

By Ellie Milne
January 30, 2023, 5:22 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 7:18 pm
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Dedicated volunteers have gathered for one final time in Shetland to make sure more than 1,000 torches are ready to burn bright tomorrow night’s Up Helly Aa.

About 950 guizers, including some women for the first time ever, are expected to take part in the fire festival’s procession through Lerwick.

Following months of hard work to make the individual torches, they will be set alight in spectacular fashion and used to burn this year’s galley.

Crews have been working from containers set up outside Isleburgh Community Centre to craft the torches since the first week of November.

Each torch has to be soaked in paraffin for two hours. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Before this, torch foreman Ryan Wright spent about four months sourcing the hessian, wood and nails required, as well as the containers and permits required for the work.

Mr Wright has been involved in Up Helly Aa for the past 35 years and said each year it gets more difficult to source what is needed – including 8,000 bags of hessian.

“A lot goes on behind the scenes,” he said. “These guys turn up on that first night in November and then two nights a week after that. We usually make about 100 a night.

“We aim to make 1,200 senior torches and 200 junior torches every year which takes us up to the second week of January.”

How the torches are prepared

Ryan Wright, with some of the prepared torches ahead of Up Helly Aa on Tuesday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Each torch then has to be covered in a mixture of fire clay and cement so the paraffin does not run through the sticks of wood.

“That takes about a week,” Mr Wright added. “And then we spend about 20 hours in total steeping the torches in paraffin, each for two hours.”

All of the “torch boys” were out today for the final steps of the process – and to enjoy a song and a drink together ahead of the main festivities.

At 6.55pm tomorrow, all of the torches will be sent out ready for the procession in just 15 minutes.

A single firework will be let off to mark the moment when they will all be set alight.

The “torch boys”, a group of volunteers who make each of the torches for Up Helly Aa, have started their celebrations. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

As for Mr Wright and the group of about 30 volunteers, it highlights that their work to make Up Helly Aa happen is over for another year.

Up Helly Aa brings everyone together,” he added. “I went because my dad went, and my brother went because of my dad before him as well.

“A lot of these guys are here because their dads, uncles or grandads were before. It’s a family thing, and everyone’s in it together all the way.”

In pictures: Up Hella Aa torches ready to light up night sky

The torch crew get the party going alongside the hard work. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Torches steeped and ready to be burned. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Torches are steeped in paraffin for two hours ahead of the big night. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Joyce Doyle - originally from Ireland - who spent her final years in Culloden.
From Ireland to Inverness, the caring life of Culloden's Joyce Doyle, 88
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 26th July '22 Cruise business returns to Invergordon and Inverness following the two years of Covid. Inverness city centre including the High Street, Bridge Street and the Ness Bridge all very busy with tourists, many taking photographs as they visit the city from their cruise ships in Invergordon.
Highland tourist tax back on the table as papers reveal it could be up…
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school
Mark Mitchell, left, with apprentice Adam Hepburn from Elgin, apprentice Jack MacLeod of Alness and painting and decorating lecturer Jordan Bryceland. Image: David Stewart
'Without mentors, the industry will suffer': Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend
shetland
Shetland schools closing due to planned teacher strike
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
2
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Tom Rennie receiving his long service award from senior coastal operations officer Colin Wood. Image: HM Coastguard.
Nairn station officer highlights water safety as he bows out after 21 years with…
Alanna Ross with her electricity meter. Image: Alanna Ross.
Highland woman blasts SSE after two-year battle to get meter and tariff changed

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years
CR0040844 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Nyomi Dixon and her business partner Grigor Smith opening a new cafe in Inverness - known as Pitch 15 - in March. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented