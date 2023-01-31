Up Helly Aa: Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen FC galley to take centre stage in fiery Shetland spectacle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen FC inspired galley that has taken volunteers four months to build will take centre stage today in Up Helly Aa’s fiery spectacle.

The Viking boat, christened Petingaer this year, will be paraded through the streets of Lerwick and set alight in spectacular fashion tonight.

The public got their first look at the galley and the Guizer Jarl’s suit this morning as he led his squad on the morning parade.

After a day of visits around town, the Jarl Squad will be joined by hundreds of guizers for the main evening procession after 7pm.

The striking red which covers most of the ceremonial boat is a nod to the favourite football teams of this year’s Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff – who is a diehard Don and Sheffield Wednesday fan.

White pinstripes decorate the length of the boat and are comparable to Aberdeen’s strip from 1983 when they won the Cup Winners’ Cup.

The logos for both teams can also be found on some of the shields which line the side of the boat – while a rogue Sheffield Wednesday logo has been “accidentally on purpose” painted inside.

All of the shields on display highlight a different aspect of the 44-year-old’s life and history with Up Helly Aa, including his workplace and the 1992 Junior Squad.

‘Fire, feasting, friendship and fun’

Volunteers started work to construct the galley back in October following a set of templates which were first used in 1949.

They came together at the Up Helly Aa galley shed once again on Monday morning to add the finishing touches.

Galley foreman, Ryan Leith, has been in charge of the boat building team for the past eight festivals.

He said: “Some of the older guys have left but then we’ve had some new guys in this year which has been really good.

“And, it’s good to have the older generation to tell the young guys what to do and to pass on the skills.

“It’s a lot to remember and there’s lots to do. You can’t really write it all down, it’s just experience. A lot of them are ex-Jarls and have been involved with the galley for a lot of years, so they know exactly what they’re doing.”

One of the former Jarls who paid a visit during the final preparations was Peter Malcolmson, who was the figurehead of the festival back in 1984.

He highlighted the four main elements which are at the root of all the work the volunteers carry out – fire, feasting, friendship and fun.

Viking saga reflected in galley

The galley’s mast was erected with volunteers working in and outside the boat to make sure it was in the perfect position.

A wooden flag featuring a black raven – which has become a symbol of Up Helly Aa – sits atop the mast and will also be flown from the town hall today.

As Guizer Jarl, Mr Moncrieff got to select the Viking saga which would inspire his suit and also be reflected in the galley design.

Jon Pulley, who is responsible for the painting of the galley, said his team got to work after the majority of the boat was constructed by Christmas.

“There’s about 20 of us who build the boat, a dozen regulars, and about eight to ten who do the painting,” he said.

“The construction has followed the same pattern for decades, so the process is largely unchanged.

Elsewhere in the galley shed, other volunteers were hard at work painting the proclamation, also known as the bill.

It was put on display at the Market Cross in the early hours of this morning accompanied by this year’s hand-painted bill head.

Prepping the torches

At the nearby Isleburgh Community Centre, about 30 more volunteers gathered to soak more than 1,000 torches in paraffin ahead of the torch-lit procession.

Torch foreman Ryan Wright shared that they have met twice a week since November with the aim of making 100 torches with wood, hessian and nails at a time.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets to witness all of the preparations come to a fiery end tonight.

The police and volunteer stewards will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly and to keep everyone safe.

Members of the public who are attending the event have been reminded to remain cautious on the dark streets.

