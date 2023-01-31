Up Helly Aa: Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen FC galley to take centre stage in fiery Shetland spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Up Helly Aa: Gothenburg-inspired Aberdeen FC galley to take centre stage in fiery Shetland spectacle

By Ellie Milne
January 31, 2023, 8:30 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 9:14 am
This year's Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff chose the colour scheme for the galley which is pictured in the galley shed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
This year's Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff chose the colour scheme for the galley which is pictured in the galley shed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

An Aberdeen FC inspired galley that has taken volunteers four months to build will take centre stage today in Up Helly Aa’s fiery spectacle.

The Viking boat, christened Petingaer this year, will be paraded through the streets of Lerwick and set alight in spectacular fashion tonight.

The public got their first look at the galley and the Guizer Jarl’s suit this morning as he led his squad on the morning parade.

After a day of visits around town, the Jarl Squad will be joined by hundreds of guizers for the main evening procession after 7pm.

An Aberdeen FC badge proudly adorns the inside of this year’s Up Helly Aa galley. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The striking red which covers most of the ceremonial boat is a nod to the favourite football teams of this year’s Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff – who is a diehard Don and Sheffield Wednesday fan.

White pinstripes decorate the length of the boat and are comparable to Aberdeen’s strip from 1983 when they won the Cup Winners’ Cup.

The logos for both teams can also be found on some of the shields which line the side of the boat – while a rogue Sheffield Wednesday logo has been “accidentally on purpose” painted inside.

All of the shields on display highlight a different aspect of the 44-year-old’s life and history with Up Helly Aa, including his workplace and the 1992 Junior Squad.

‘Fire, feasting, friendship and fun’

Volunteers started work to construct the galley back in October following a set of templates which were first used in 1949.

They came together at the Up Helly Aa galley shed once again on Monday morning to add the finishing touches.

The logos on the shields reflect aspects of the Guizer Jarl’s life. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Galley foreman, Ryan Leith, has been in charge of the boat building team for the past eight festivals.

He said: “Some of the older guys have left but then we’ve had some new guys in this year which has been really good.

“And, it’s good to have the older generation to tell the young guys what to do and to pass on the skills.

The nameplate is screwed on as one of the final touches. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s a lot to remember and there’s lots to do. You can’t really write it all down, it’s just experience. A lot of them are ex-Jarls and have been involved with the galley for a lot of years, so they know exactly what they’re doing.”

One of the former Jarls who paid a visit during the final preparations was Peter Malcolmson, who was the figurehead of the festival back in 1984.

He highlighted the four main elements which are at the root of all the work the volunteers carry out – fire, feasting, friendship and fun.

Older boat builders pass on skills to the younger generation. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Viking saga reflected in galley

The galley’s mast was erected with volunteers working in and outside the boat to make sure it was in the perfect position.

A wooden flag featuring a black raven – which has become a symbol of Up Helly Aa – sits atop the mast and will also be flown from the town hall today.

As Guizer Jarl, Mr Moncrieff got to select the Viking saga which would inspire his suit and also be reflected in the galley design.

This shield is a characature of this year’s Guizer Jarl, Neil Moncrieff, with a logo of Aberdeen FC. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Jon Pulley, who is responsible for the painting of the galley, said his team got to work after the majority of the boat was constructed by Christmas.

“There’s about 20 of us who build the boat, a dozen regulars, and about eight to ten who do the painting,” he said.

“The construction has followed the same pattern for decades, so the process is largely unchanged.

Elsewhere in the galley shed, other volunteers were hard at work painting the proclamation, also known as the bill.

It was put on display at the Market Cross in the early hours of this morning accompanied by this year’s hand-painted bill head.

Committee members painting the proclamation in the galley shed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Prepping the torches

At the nearby Isleburgh Community Centre, about 30 more volunteers gathered to soak more than 1,000 torches in paraffin ahead of the torch-lit procession.

Torch foreman Ryan Wright shared that they have met twice a week since November with the aim of making 100 torches with wood, hessian and nails at a time.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets to witness all of the preparations come to a fiery end tonight.

The police and volunteer stewards will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly and to keep everyone safe.

Members of the public who are attending the event have been reminded to remain cautious on the dark streets.

In pictures: Up Helly Aa preparations

The boat shed is packed as the final touches are added to the galley. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

 

Hoisting the mast. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
One final check before the big day. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The torch crew get the party going. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The billhead, which is a painting done every year to be displayed above the proclamation in Lerwick town centre. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Shields being fitted to the galley. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The black raven is a symbol of Up Helly Aa. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

 

The patterns on the scroll are from the chosen Viking saga. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of Lerwick fire festival

