Police cars collide on A9 near Thurso

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two police cars have crashed on the A9 while responding to a call.

The two marked Volvos collided on the A9 Inverness to Thurso stretch at about 8.10pm on Sunday.

Police said they were responding to a reported incident when the crash happened just outside Thurso.

A spokesman said: “Around 8.10pm on Sunday, a road crash occurred on the A9 near to Thurso involving two Volvo marked police cars.

“The officers within the vehicles did not require hospital treatment and the vehicles were recovered.”

The incident comes as the Scottish Government comes under mounting pressure to address road safety concerns on the A9.

The stretch between Perth to Inverness was due to be dualled by 2025, but only two of 11 sections have been completed so far.

Earlier this month, Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing said he would “eat his hat” if the deadline is met.

There were 13 deaths on the A9 between Perth and Inverness last year – a 20-year high.