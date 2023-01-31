Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities – and Queensgate and Union Street in Inverness are at the top of the pile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities – and Queensgate and Union Street in Inverness are at the top of the pile

By Stuart Findlay
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:34 pm
Queensgate is a key street in Inverness city centre. Image: DC Thomson
Queensgate is a key street in Inverness city centre. Image: DC Thomson

Two main Inverness city centre streets have been identified as Highland Council’s top priority for an active travel project.

Queensgate and Union Street, along with nearby Post Office Avenue, scored the highest in a report aimed at identifying where action was needed.

Ormlie Road in Thurso, Drummond Road and King Street in Inverness, Dingwall High Street between Tulloch Street and Newton Road and The Brae in Nairn rounded out the top five.

The council’s economy and infrastructure committee will discuss the active travel report at a meeting on Thursday.

How were the routes decided?

There are a number of other routes that scored a little lower, placing them in the second tier of priority.

Among those 22 routes is introducing a one-way system at Castle Street in Inverness, a move which proved highly controversial during the pandemic.

The measures there were eventually scrapped by Highland councillors after a local backlash and stormy Inverness city committee meeting.

Some of the new measures are likely to attract that same ire. But active travel projects will be talked about for a long time to come.

Active travel has been a hot topic for several years. This new link at Raigmore has been a big success.

That’s because the Scottish Government has committed 10% of its annual transport budget – expected to be around £320 million a year – by 2024-25.

It has also committed to reducing car miles by 20% by 2030.

In the council’s report, it explains how the priority areas were decided.

The report reads: “The methods involved applying weighted scores to a range of factors to identify what routes will deliver the greatest impact.

“This is based on:

  • potential volume of users
  • anticipated level of modal shift
  • deprivation
  • health benefits
  • enhancement of the existing network
  • benefits and costs

“It is essential that Highland Council has a clear, consistent and evidence-led methodology to prioritise the delivery of its active travel network.”

Modal shift is changing from one form of transport to another.

For example, the likelihood of someone going from driving a car to walking instead.

What happens next?

The routes were identified by Arup, a professional services firm commissioned by Highland Council and Hitrans to create an active travel network for the area.

Back in 2021, a major row broke out between councillors over the one-way system on Castle Street.

Traders on the street said it was harming business.

But council officers warned that the local authority would suffer “reputational damage” and lose out on millions of pounds in investments if it scrapped the measures.

One-way traffic in Castle Street caused some concerns in 2021.

Councillors ultimately voted to reinstate two-way traffic on Castle Street, with some calling the scheme “ill thought out” and “unsafe”.

Councillors will be asked to agree to progress plans for the priority routes on Thursday.

Each route will be examined in more detail at a later date.

The full list of priority routes is available under item 13 here.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group here.

