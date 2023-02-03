Outlander star to teach classes at South Uist summer school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An island summer school is attracting attention from across the globe thanks to its world-class tutors – and Gaelic-language Outlander star.

Uist’s own Gillebride MacMillan, who appears in the hit TV series as well as coaching in Gaelic on set, will lead a stellar cast of Gaelic classes with a Cape Breton feel.

For the first time since it was established in 1996 the South Uist-based Ceolas summer school will be held in the newly built Cnoc Soilleir building in Daliburgh.

The sgoil shamhraidh (summer school), will begin on July 2 for a week of tuition in Gaelic, song, music and dance, along with live music every evening.

Outlander’s Gwyllyn the Bard to tutor

Gaelic singer, poet, composer and Outlander star Mr MacMillan will provide tuition in Gaelic language, conversation and grammar.

Mr MacMillan plays Gwyllyn the Bard in the show.

Catherine Ann MacPhee, a Gaelic singer from the Isle of Barra who now lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, leads an impressive line-up of world class tutors.

Echoing the festival’s strong musical links between South Uist and Cape Breton, multi-instrumentalist Kyle MacDonald will return for his second year at the festival and will be joined by first-timer Kolten MacDonell who hails from Glencoe, Cape Breton and plays fiddle, piano and is a prominent step dancer.

Gerard Beaton will join the Cape Breton contingent again this year to tutor advanced step dance.

A number of other regular faces will join the line-up including award-winning South Uist Gaelic singer Mairi MacMillan, step-dancer Jayne MacLeod, and harp tutor Ingrid Henderson. Allan MacDonald will tutor Ceòl Mòr and pìobaireachd song.

Mòd double Gold Medallist 2022 Ruairidh Gray will also be on hand to play for the reels and quadrilles classes.

Ms MacPhee said: “This year brings our communities together as we reflect on the theme of homecoming and the 100th anniversary of the SS Marloch leaving our shores for Canada.”