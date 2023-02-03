Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 8:31 am
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
The MV Varagen tied up in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

The first meeting of a special task force set up to look at how Orkney could get new inter-island ferries took place in Edinburgh this week.

The Scottish Government stuck to its promise that the first meeting of the task force would take place in January – but only just.

The meeting took place in Edinburgh on Tuesday, January 31.

Council leader James Stockan and deputy leader Heather Woodbridge made the trip for the much-anticipated meeting.

The intended aim of these meetings is to look at the renewal of Orkney’s ageing internal ferry fleet which is operated, via Orkney Ferries, by the council.

Ms Woodbridge is all too aware of the issues with Orkney’s internal ferry fleet, serving as a councillor for the north isles and living in North Ronaldsay.

She said she went into the meeting with her “eyes open” and admitted to being a sceptic about what may come from the task force meetings.

However, she said the meeting had been constructive and it feels like they are “really going somewhere”.

Progress finally on the horizon?

Scottish government ministers showed a real willingness to make progress, according to the council deputy leader.

She said: “It could be an opportunity to kick the can down the road.

“But it really didn’t feel like that in the meeting. It really felt like we have a route forward.

“Like we’re trying to find a solution.”

“I went into the meeting and was the person with lived experience. I was able to really give a clear and strong message about how this was impacting people.

“It was also important to be able to come back and say we’re making progress.”

Orkney councillor Heather Woodbridge at the council offices at School Place, Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Orkney council’s new chief executive Oliver Reid, who started his job last week, also attended the meeting.

Rounding out the council’s contingent was their corporate director for enterprise and sustainable regeneration Gareth Waterson.

From the Scottish Government were the deputy leader John Swinney and the transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

A number of officials from the Scottish government were also there, according to Transport Scotland.

‘Time will tell if progress is made’

Ms Woodbridge said time would tell if progress was made when budget-setting time comes around in September.

But she also said having Mr Swinney – whose role puts him in control of the budget – present was “fantastic”.

She said having both him and the transport minister engaged and carefully looking at Orkney’s ferries issue was also a good thing.

The county’s fleet of internal ferries is nearly all now 30 years old or very close to it.

In a letter to the Scottish Government, Mr Stockan and the council put the cost of replacing them at £443.27million.

For the last decade, the local authority and the Scottish Government have been at an impasse over who should pay.

The council leadership was very clear about what they were asking for and expecting during Tuesday’s meeting, Ms Woodbridge says.

“Our expectations were very clear.

“We expect the Scottish Government to fund Orkney’s ferries, considering they’ve done that for other island local authorities recently.

‘Government should pay’

The north isles councillor said the task force isn’t “starting from square one.”

With the council already having done consultations, surveys, and studies looking into the issue, this will all be used to inform the task force.

The council and the government have been at a stand-still over the issue for years.

Some have wondered if the setting up of the task force is simply a holding tactic, preventing the council from going to Westminster as has been threatened.

So, why is progress being made now?

“I’m sure there are a lot of different answers to that question”, Ms Woodbridge said.

“The case is so compelling, it would be impossible not to come to us.

Why is progress being made now?

“James and I have been putting the pressure on over this last year, around what we’re seeking and that this is the last chance to help us.

“We’ve given the Scottish Government every opportunity to support us and come to us.

“We’ve just been met with empty promises in the past and we’ve been let down.

“We said last year ‘this is your last chance or we’re going to be seeking other alternatives.’

“I think that’s prompted them.

“Also, with other isles local authorities having issues with ferries, it’s the perfect conditions to take interest and finally find a solution that everyone is happy with.”

The next meeting of the ferries task force is due to take place in April.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented