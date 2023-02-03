Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh line has reopened after being hit by a landslip, but services are still facing disruption due to “severe” weather.

A ScotRail driver on the Kyle of Lochalsh service reported flooding on the line between Strathcarron and Stromferry, with debris in the way yesterday.

Network Rail sent staff to carry out safety inspections.

The line has reopened this morning, but due to the weather, minor disruption is expected to continue until about 9.30am.

A speed restriction is in place and trains between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh could be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Heavy rain can saturate the ground, soak the soil and prevent water from draining – this can lead to flooding, landslips and track being washed away. High river levels also increase pressure on our bridges. This means we sometimes need to limit train speeds for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/PlRobSaHst — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 2, 2023

Meanwhile, speed restrictions are also in place on all services from Inverness to Thurso and delays are likely.

Restrictions are also in place on the West Highland Line, which calls at Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

The limits are likely to remain in place until 9.30am.

Dundee to Aberdeen line reopens

Elsewhere, Network Rail and ScotRail were working to get trains running again between Dundee and Aberdeen following a gas leak.

An excavator struck a mains gas pipe in Carnoustie on Tuesday, forcing operators to close the line.

The line reopened last night after engineers from SGN repaired the damage, and services are returning to normal after almost two days of disruption.