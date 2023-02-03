Whisky holds the key to healthier skin, Aberdeen scientists confirm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisky could hold the key to brighter and healthier skin, north-east scientists have confirmed.

Research carried out by Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences found that infusing the nutrients and polyphenols from whisky into skincare can prove beneficial for skin rejuvenation.

The study found the additives help to fight radical damage from the environment; reduces inflammation and puffiness; and calms redness in the skin.

Dr Carlos Fernandez, professor Nadimul Faisal, professor Paul Kong, and Laura Blaikie, were among those working on the breakthrough project.

The project came to fruition when Rebecca Hastings, owner and founder of the Inverness skincare line Zaza & Cruz joined forces with north-east students through Interface.

Principal investigator and senior lecturer, Dr Fernandez, said: “The RGU team has developed a great partnership with Zaza & Cruz and this is reflected by two successful research projects investigating the antioxidant effect of pot ale from whisky for health care products.”

Project backed by Highland distillery

GlenWyvis Distillery in Dingwall, has also lent its support to the project through supplying samples for testing.

Speaking about the project, Miss Hastings said: “From day one we were both excited about the project and of the outcomes we were to find.

“Having the experience of the team at RGU helped me as a business owner in my field to feel confident in the results that they could produce with their research facilities.

“Working together with RGU and Interface has helped my business to look forward to the future. I cannot thank the team enough for all the support they have given me as a Scottish based business in the Highlands.”

The research project was funded through an innovation voucher via the Scottish Funding Council.