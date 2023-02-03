Investigation after Highland primary pupils exposed to porn on school laptop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has launched an investigation after primary students were exposed to porn on a school-issued laptop.

Pupils under the age of 10, were reportedly traumatised after seeing explicit images on their Chromebook while at a Highland primary school.

It’s understood the content was accessed through an advertisement displayed on a webpage.

Highland Council officials say all the necessary precautions are in place to protect students while online, as each laptop is protected by the student safety filter Securly.

However, a furious Highland mum, who did not wish to be named, has contested their claims, calling for greater security for young children while online.

Following the ordeal, the local mum set up a website, explaining and sharing video content of how she was able to access the site through her child’s school account.

‘Multiple children affected’

The mother says her child has been left “confused and traumatised” by the ordeal.

She said: “Last week my child under 10 saw porn in school on a Chromebook on school wifi. There were multiple children affected.

“Luckily, my child told us about it later that night, after acting up, being withdrawn, feeling sick. We are still helping them through the emotions, confusion, and trauma of this.

“This was reported immediately to the school. On further inspection, I have found that multiple schools are not protected by the system the council is using. It’s most likely all Highland Council schools.

“Highland Council still insists that their system is working and even tried to blame my child for inappropriate use.”

By 2022, the council had more than 33,000 Chromebooks in operation in schools across the region for pupils to use at home and in class. All children from P6 and above, including through secondary school, are issued with one.

Nicky Grant, Highland Council’s executive chief officer for education and learning, said child safety is their utmost priority.

He said: “Chromebooks supplied to all Highland pupils are protected by the student safety filter, ‘Securly’, and all appropriate filtering configurations are in place to protect pupils.

“We can confirm the council has received a complaint and are investigating the allegations with Securly and a response will be provided in due course to the complainant.

“The council delivers online safety support and training to all Highland Schools, and this is an equally crucial part of keeping children safe.

“We would like to assure all parents and carers that pupil and staff safety is a priority of Highland Council.”