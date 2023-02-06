Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year

By Lottie Hood
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
A 23-year-old pianist from Shetland has been named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year.

Amy Laurenson was announced as the winner at a ceremony on Sunday evening in Glasgow’s City Halls.

The 23-year-old has played for number of Shetland festivals and holds a first-class honours degree in traditional music.

As part of her prize, Ms Laurenson has won a recording session and an opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards later in the year.

She also has received a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

Celebrating the win, Ms Laurenson said: “I am stunned and delighted to be the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician for 2023 and to follow in the footsteps of past winners, who are such an inspiration.”

‘A truly worthy winner’

The pianist, originally from Shetland, became committed to learning traditional music aged 16 when she began attending lessons from her inspiration and Shetland’s best-known pianist, Violet Tulloch.

In 2017, she moved to Glasgow to study classical piano at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before switching to the traditional department in 2019.

During her time studying, Ms Laurenson developed an interest in traditional music from Norway, Sweden and mainland Scotland as well as from her home.

Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor from BBC Scotland, said the award was well deserved.

“Amy is a truly worthy winner amid a stunning array of talent this year,” he said.

“Once again the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award has resulted in a final of six amazing and emerging performers.

“My congratulations to Amy and I hope, as with other previous winners, this award is a stepping stone – and hopefully a major highlight – of a blossoming career in Scottish traditional music.”

Other finalists nominated included Orkney-born Aiden Moodie and Mairi McGillivray from Islay.

