Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year

A 23-year-old pianist from Shetland has been named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year.

Amy Laurenson was announced as the winner at a ceremony on Sunday evening in Glasgow’s City Halls.

The 23-year-old has played for number of Shetland festivals and holds a first-class honours degree in traditional music.

As part of her prize, Ms Laurenson has won a recording session and an opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards later in the year.

She also has received a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

Celebrating the win, Ms Laurenson said: “I am stunned and delighted to be the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician for 2023 and to follow in the footsteps of past winners, who are such an inspiration.”

‘A truly worthy winner’

The pianist, originally from Shetland, became committed to learning traditional music aged 16 when she began attending lessons from her inspiration and Shetland’s best-known pianist, Violet Tulloch.

In 2017, she moved to Glasgow to study classical piano at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before switching to the traditional department in 2019.

During her time studying, Ms Laurenson developed an interest in traditional music from Norway, Sweden and mainland Scotland as well as from her home.

Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor from BBC Scotland, said the award was well deserved.

“Amy is a truly worthy winner amid a stunning array of talent this year,” he said.

“Once again the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award has resulted in a final of six amazing and emerging performers.

“My congratulations to Amy and I hope, as with other previous winners, this award is a stepping stone – and hopefully a major highlight – of a blossoming career in Scottish traditional music.”

Other finalists nominated included Orkney-born Aiden Moodie and Mairi McGillivray from Islay.