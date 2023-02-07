Demolition of a primary school building, axe throwing and gaming in Inverness and a farmer’s field to be turned into a football pitch in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Demolition of a primary school building, axe throwing and gaming in Inverness and a farmer’s field to be turned into a football pitch in Caithness

By Stuart Findlay
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:55 am
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Among this week’s developments is an axe-throwing and game-focused new bar in Inverness.

A farmer’s field in Caithness will find a new use as a community football pitch and one of the north’s best known caravan parks is getting a new look.

And it’s all change for a primary school that has been long overdue for an upgrade.

Static caravans in Embo

One of the north’s best-known caravan parks is changing its look.

Parkdean Holiday Parks has applied to change space used for 35 touring caravans into space for stances for 21 static caravans at Grannie’s Heilan Hame in Embo.

A statement from the company said: “The scheme proposes a de-intensification of the use of the site, albeit that the proposed static caravans will attract guests who
stay longer and spend more locally (in comparison to the current touring caravan/tent visitors).

Grannie’s Heilan Hame holiday park in Embo. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The switch from one form of holiday accommodation to another reflects a shift in visitors’ demand, whereby demand is now higher for the static holiday caravans rather than the forms of accommodation currently offered.”

The plans attracted nine objections, with many citing issues with water pressure in Embo during the height of summer.

Despite those objections, the application has been approved by Highland Council.

Primary school changes in Beauly

Two modular double classrooms will be built as another building is demolished in Beauly.

Highland Council confirmed in September 2021 that a new school will be built on the existing Beauly Primary site.

The local authority put forward plans to demolish one school building and put in the two temporary classrooms.

The application has been approved.

Beauly Primary School. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A statement said: “The modular units are required as an interim solution until the planned new school building is operational.

“This will allow the adjacent classroom building, which is in very poor condition, to be vacated and demolished prior to construction of the new school.”

All new buildings at Beauly Primary will be open by the end of 2027.

Farmer’s field to football pitch in Caithness

Plans have been lodged to turn a former farmer’s field into a football pitch.

The Staxigoe Community Football Pitch group is behind the proposal.

The pitch will be located around 180ft from the Staxigoe war memorial in Caithness, around two miles east of Wick.

According to the papers, the group was started because a lack of local facilities for local children and young people.

The pitch will be created in Staxigoe. Image: Robbie Gray

A statement said: “Staxigoe Community Football Pitch was formally constituted as a group in 2017 following the gifting of land on Noss farm to the community.

“In recent times a play area has been successfully developed on land beside the proposed pitch and the two areas would complement each other and be an enhanced asset for the community and young people in particular with the pitch providing a safe green play area.

“The pitch will also be used by the home venue for the village football club Staxigoe United, who play in the Caithness County Summer Football League and currently have to play their home matches in Wick on the shared pitches at Upper Bignold Park.”

More church changes in Dingwall

In Dingwall, David Campbell has applied to change a church hall into a house.

The hall is located at 7 Castle Street.

If approved, the existing hall will be turned into a two bedroom home.

Last month, Dingwall Baptist Church lodged plans for a new home at the site of a former bridal shop.

The building at 25 Hill Street has been targeted by the group as the church’s new home.

An application has been lodged to change the building’s use from class 1 (retail) to class 10 (place of worship).

The plan is still at an early stage, but a proposed layout submitted with the application shows a 355 sq ft worship space and a 312 sq ft “multi-use community space” in the building’s ground floor.

On the first floor, there would be a second community space.

Axe throwing in Inverness

An axe-throwing and game-focused bar is on the way for Inverness.

Infinity Trampoline is behind the application to change the use of the former Ponden Home Interiors building on Academy Street.

🗣️ Exciting New Plans for ex-Ponden Homes unit!We were delighted to be shown round the empty unit on Academy Street…

Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Thursday, 2 February 2023

According to a post on social media by Playback Inverness, the new bar will feature two roof gardens.

It read: “Get ready Inverness, because Playback Bar is about to raise the bar on gaming and socialising.

“From table tennis to shuffleboard, axe throwing to beer pong, Playback has got all the games and activities you need to get your blood pumping and your competitive spirit soaring.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]

[[text]]
