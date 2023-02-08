‘Please don’t rely on electronic navigation’: Climbers located on Ben Nevis as search continues for Harvey Christian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Climbers are once again being warned not to rely on electronic navigation alone.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Teams went to the aid of an overdue group who had become disorientated on Ben Nevis, and reported missing early on Monday.

The teams were already out searching for missing Cambridgeshire climber Harvey Christian, when the call came in to trace the three lost walkers.

They were found well short of their destination, which promoted a warning about using electronic methods of navigation and not taking maps when hillwalking.

Groups of search teams dispatched

A spokesman for Lochaber MRT said: “On top of continued search efforts for Harvey Christian, over the past seven days we’ve also stayed steadily busy with other call-outs.

“Yesterday morning the team were out, assisted by visiting RAF Valley MR troops and Coastguard helicopter R151, to search for an overdue group who’d been climbing on the Little Brenva Face on Sunday.

“With last contact having been in the early hours of Monday, multiple groups of team members set out to cover all areas of Ben Nevis.”

The climbers were located yesterday afternoon, safe but “tired and geographically misplaced a fair distance” from their intended destination.

He added: “Please don’t rely on electronic navigation alone. A map and compass, as well as the ability to competently use them both is essential in the mountains, especially in poor weather.”

Search for Harvey Christian

The search for Mr Christian is continuing on the hillside.

The 42-year-old set off up the mountain on Friday January 27, and the alarm was raised two days later.

His black Vauxhall Crossland X was found parked in a lay-by in Glen Nevis.

It is believed he set off from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre at about 10.30am.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing but most likely to be waterproofs and walking boots.