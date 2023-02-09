Report on proposed Kirkwall gymnastics facility withdrawn from meeting at 11th hour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Discussions revolving around a new gymnastics facility in Kirkwall were halted this week, as a report on the proposed facility was withdrawn ahead of a meeting.

Orkney council’s education, leisure, and housing committee met on Wednesday morning. Members had been due to view a report on a proposed synthetic pitch and gymnastics hall.

The proposed facilities would be built on the grounds of Kirkwall Grammar School.

Construction costs are estimated to come in between £9.1 million and £9.3 million.

If the project were to go ahead, work on the Kirkwall gymnastics and pitch facilities could begin as early as this year.

The newest report to the committee came with the recommendation that the project should be rushed through the council’s project appraisal process and go to the local authority’s Policy and Resources committee.

The reason for the haste is so the facility could be ready for Orkney to host the International Islands Games in 2025.

However, as the education meeting began the chair, Gwenda Shearer, said the report had been withdrawn.

Report on Kirkwall Gymnastics facility withdrawn after leadership steps in

She said the council convener, leader, and deputy leader discussed the report with the council chief executive on Monday.

They agreed the report would be withdrawn.

Councillor John Ross Scott said he was “heartened” to hear this as there was concern over the recommendations.

However, he added: “I would emphasise the time factor in this.”

“There is a need for speedy action and I wonder when this item may be discussed in future.”

The chair said the proposals for the Kirkwall Gymnastics facility would be discussed at the next meeting of the committee.

According to the council calendar, the next general meeting of the education committee will be on March 29.

Councillor Steven Heddle said: “To note on a point of principle, the reports are written by the officers.

“They represent the best professional advice we get from our officers.

“If members are unhappy with the recommendations within this is the forum to debate it.”

Also at today’s committee meeting, councillors backed plans to give financial assistance to Orkney athletes planning to attend the 2023 NatWest International Islands Games in Guernsey.

The cost of attending the games, which will be held between July 8 and 14, is £1,730 per competitor.

The committee said the council should offer to be a Gold Sponsor for the Orkney Island Games Association.

This is estimated to cost the local authority £10,000.

This will have to be ratified by full council.