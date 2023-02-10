Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s leading folk rock groups, Tide Lines will headline at the upcoming Tall Ships Races in Lerwick.

The event will take place from July 24, returning to the Shetland capital after it previously hosted it in 1999 and 2011.

The four-day event features boat races across the North Sea to Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

Crowds at the event will also gather in Lerwick to enjoy the musical stylings of Tide Lines.

They are due to perform for more than 5,000 people at an outdoor arena on Holmsgarth Pier on Thursday, July 27.

One of Scotland’s biggest music successes, their last album Eye of the Storm topped the Scottish charts and narrowly missed the UK Top 10.

‘Last chance to see them before they become super-big’

The four-piece consists of Robert Robertson from Lochaber, Ross Wilson from the Isle of Mull, Alasdair Turner from Easter Ross and Fergus Munro from Glasgow.

Garnering a reputation for uplifting and anthemic live performances, the band will surely delight the crowds.

Shetland Tall Ships music coordinator Tim Matthew said it was “really exciting” to attract such a big name, while they are still up-and-coming.

He said: “They’re absolutely doing their own thing, they’re very successful with it and we’re catching them at a point where they’re still getting bigger.

“It’s probably the last chance to see them before they become super-big. They’ve got a sound that works terrifically well in large outdoor spaces, and we’re very confident they’ll deliver a memorable night for thousands of folk.”

Another performer due to appear at the event is Shetland hometown hero Anise Pearson, performing under the name Queen of Harps.

She said: “As a Shetlander, coming back to Tall Ships 2023 as an artist is the best feeling.

“I have been coming to this festival since I was a peerie lass, so being able to return and share my music is going to be so exciting.

“This will be my first ever Shetland performance as Queen of Harps.”

The full music programme is due to be announced during the spring with tickets available from May.