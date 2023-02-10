‘The rug’s been pulled under us’ Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands ‘The rug’s been pulled under us’ Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds

By Chloe Irvine
February 10, 2023, 5:28 pm
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Star-studded celebrity challenge to the top of Cairngorm Mountain halted amid 100mph winds. Image supplied by Red Nose Day

Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark have been forced to halt charity Cairngorm challenge as 100mph winds are forecast.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse and television presenters Emma Willis and Rylan Clark’s red nose day  Caingorm Mountains trek has been stopped amid safety concerns.

The celebrity trio have spent the past two days trekking and camping as they aimed to reach the top of the Cairn Gorm Mountain.

However, their journey has now been deemed unsafe as 100mph gusts are expected to hit today, but they’re hoping to resume their journey tomorrow if conditions improve.

Mrs Willis said: “I feel like the rug’s been pulled from under us. If there’s even the smallest chance of us trying again tomorrow then I’m staying. I’m not going home today. No way.

“I feel like I’ve only done 50 percent of the challenge and I always give 100 percent to everything I do. But it’s out of my control. I can’t get lost in my own disappointment though. I need to turn my annoyance into determination.”

Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse standing in the snow on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge for Red Nose Day which has been halted due to 100mph winds
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse on their mountain trek. Image supplied by Red Nose Day.

‘We’re absolutely gutted’ 

Miss Mabuse stressed the decision lies with the mountain as to whether they’ll be able to continue the climb.

She said: “It’s not the result we were hoping for and I’m not good with change. It doesn’t matter what we want now. It’s up to the mountain whether this challenge carries on tomorrow or not.”

Mr Clark joked he intially would’ve welcomes this news, but now feels devastated at the possibility of not completing their mission.

He said: “Two days ago if I’d been told we couldn’t go to the summit I’d have been delighted. Now I’m here I’m absolutely gutted.

“I know it’s the right decision but we’re gutted. Even if there’s the smallest chance of us being able to carry on tomorrow then I’m staying. I didn’t start this challenge to only make it halfway.”

Expedition lead, Graeme Douglas has been with the celebrities every step of the way and stressed they need to make safety their top priority.

He said: “As with all Comic Relief challenges, safety is our number one priority.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather over the past 24 hours and due to 70mph winds and gusts up to 100mph expected on the summit of Cairn Gorm today, we have reluctantly made the decision to pause the climb until tomorrow.

“We have revised the proposed route and weather permitting, we will press on to the summit on Saturday.”

The Cairngorm Red Nose Day Challenge is being documented and will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the run up to Red Nose Day, which returns on March 17.

