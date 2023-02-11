Four people taken to hospital as police investigate ‘serious’ crash near Braemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police inquiries are ongoing into a two-car crash near Braemore, which left four people in hospital.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Friday, February 10, when two cars collided on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near its junction with the A832.

Police and emergency services attended the scene, with officers forced to close the road for several hours due to the collision.

Three men and one woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for information regarding the incident and inquiries are currently ongoing.

Due to the road closure, motorists were unable to directly access Ullapool and so they faced longer journey times via a diversion.

Sergeant Doug Scott said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3131 of Friday, February 10.