Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put trek on hold

By Chloe Irvine
February 13, 2023, 11:44 am
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Celebrity trio Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse have completed their Cairngorm challenge following 100mph winds. Image supplied by Red Nose Day

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis have accomplished their Cairngorm mountain challenge for Red Nose Day.

The celebrity trio have completed their mission to reach the top of the Cairn Gorm Mountain after days of climbing and camping, reaching 4084 ft above sea level.

However, there were fears they may never succeed after 100mph winds on Friday forced them to postpone the trek.

Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse during their Cairngorm challenge. Image supplied by Red Nose Day.

Miss Mabuse had stressed the weather would dictate whether they’d be able to continue.

She said: “It doesn’t matter what we want now. It’s up to the mountain whether this challenge carries on or not.”

As weather conditions improved, they resumed their journey, with Mr Clark considering the experience life-changing.

He wrote in a Twitter post: “The whole experience has changed something in me and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it with two wonderful women I can call friends.

“I can’t wait for you all to see it very soon. Thank you Comic Relief and thank you to everyone who already doated to this wonderful cause.”

Mrs Willis tweeted: “We did it! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported and donated to Comic Relief so far.”

Expedition leader Graeme Douglas told the BBC they battled through 50mph and the celebrities should be proud for making it to the top.

He said: “Gusts of 50mph made even the first part of the climb hazardous as there is less stability, making progress slow and draining energy so quickly.

“This is a fantastic achievement and one they should be exceptionally proud of.”

The trek will be available to watch in the run up to Red Nose Day on March 17 on BBC One and BBC iplayer.

Donations to their Red Nose Day challenge can be made on Comic Relief’s website. 

