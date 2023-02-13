Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth road

By Michelle Henderson
February 13, 2023, 11:34 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 11:53 am
A total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported on the A9 Inverness to Perth road last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported on the A9 Inverness to Perth road last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Motorists are being warned of the dangers of driving tired following an alarming number of fatalities on the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road.

Road Safety Scotland and the Scottish Government have launched a new campaign to highlight the risks of driver fatigue.

The campaign has been prompted by an increase in fatal accidents on the A9 trunk road.

Officials say fatigue contributed to as many as 25% of all fatal and serious collisions on the route.

In 2022, a total of 12 fatal collisions and 18 fatalities were reported, with 13 people killed between the months of July and November.

Michael McDonnell, director of Road Safety Scotland and a member of the A9 Safety Group, hopes this campaign will not only be a wake-up call to motorists but help prevent further fatalities on one of Scotland’s busiest routes.

He said: “Sadly we have seen a rise in serious and fatal collisions on the A9 trunk road in the last year and many of them involve an element of driver fatigue – something that can be prevented.

“A tired driver is a danger not only to themselves but to everyone on the road.

“If you feel tired while behind the wheel, opening your window or turning up the music isn’t enough. Stop for a rest and a coffee before you get back on the road to help keep you and others safe.”

What does the new campaign highlight?

Fatigue is a contributory factor in collisions which kill or seriously injure around 50 people every year in Scotland.

Many of the counter measures used by drivers to combat tiredness (opening a window, turning up the radio or pinching themselves) have been shown to be ineffective.

The multi-media campaign is urging drivers to take regular breaks, stop to rest and have a coffee, and plan ahead to avoid driving tired.

The advertisement, which will be broadcast across a range of platforms, features a striking close-up of a tired driver’s eye, with the road ahead reflected in it.

Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport, is urging motorists to plan their journeys to ensure they take ample breaks. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

After a long blink, the road reappears in the eye, however, the car drifts towards the centre of the road as the eye droops further and finally remains closed, resulting in a head-on collision with another car and devastating consequences.

The initiative comes as SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth confirmed the government’s promises to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness was “simply no longer achievable.” 

She blamed economic pressures as the reason behind their failure to meet the deadline.

She is urging motorists to plan ahead and avoid driving tired.
She said: “Driver fatigue is a serious issue that causes too many serious and fatal road collisions each year. Drivers often experience early signs of feeling tired such as yawning, eyes drooping and head-nodding, and should stop for a rest as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We’re reminding people to plan their journeys well in advance, ensure they are well-rested before setting out and take regular breaks. It’s simple yet powerful advice which can help save lives on Scotland’s roads.”

