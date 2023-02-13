Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care of the planet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care of the planet

By Michelle Henderson
February 13, 2023, 6:15 pm
Scotty Plants a Seed is being released to help inform youngsters about climate change. Image: Emelie Asplund.
Scotty Plants a Seed is being released to help inform youngsters about climate change. Image: Emelie Asplund.

A children’s tale about a Scotty dog on Mull is being publicised to inspire Scotland’s youngsters to look after the environment.

Scotty Plants a Seed, written by author Conn Iggulden, tells the story of little Scotty dog who was blown onto the Isle of Mull deep in the heart of a storm.

When a fisherman gives him an old collar with ancient writing on it, the pup is whirled off on a series of extraordinary journeys with his best friend Owl.

The story aims to inform children from the age of three to six-year-old, of how the smallest of changes can protect our planet, inspiring them to be environmentalists.

Multi-million selling author Conn Iggulden said: “Scotty is about hope – in the future, in our ability to solve problems. The little things we choose to do are the ones that matter most. We’re delighted Little Door Books took on the little dog.”

Conn Iggulden wrote the book Scotty Plants a Seed which is being released on World Earth Day. Image: Emelie Asplund.

Award-winning publisher Little Door Books has now revealed they are releasing the book on World Earth Day on April 22.

The unique tale was originally produced by the Scotia Group for distribution to all delegates at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Publisher Alan Windram said: “We were thrilled to be asked to publish Scotty Plants a Seed and make it available for all.

“It is a beautiful tale which emphasises to little ones in a non-threatening way that nobody is too small to make a difference, and no difference is too small to make when it comes to saving our planet.

“An inspiring message for young children during a time when so often messaging surrounding the environment is negative and overwhelming.”

