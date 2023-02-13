Story of a Scotty Dog on Mull aims to inspire children to take care of the planet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A children’s tale about a Scotty dog on Mull is being publicised to inspire Scotland’s youngsters to look after the environment.

Scotty Plants a Seed, written by author Conn Iggulden, tells the story of little Scotty dog who was blown onto the Isle of Mull deep in the heart of a storm.

When a fisherman gives him an old collar with ancient writing on it, the pup is whirled off on a series of extraordinary journeys with his best friend Owl.

The story aims to inform children from the age of three to six-year-old, of how the smallest of changes can protect our planet, inspiring them to be environmentalists.

Multi-million selling author Conn Iggulden said: “Scotty is about hope – in the future, in our ability to solve problems. The little things we choose to do are the ones that matter most. We’re delighted Little Door Books took on the little dog.”

Award-winning publisher Little Door Books has now revealed they are releasing the book on World Earth Day on April 22.

The unique tale was originally produced by the Scotia Group for distribution to all delegates at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Publisher Alan Windram said: “We were thrilled to be asked to publish Scotty Plants a Seed and make it available for all.

“It is a beautiful tale which emphasises to little ones in a non-threatening way that nobody is too small to make a difference, and no difference is too small to make when it comes to saving our planet.

“An inspiring message for young children during a time when so often messaging surrounding the environment is negative and overwhelming.”