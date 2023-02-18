‘I realised I wasn’t the only weather nerd around’: How one man grew a weather-watching community of thousands in the Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I realised I wasn’t the only weather nerd around’: How one man grew a weather-watching community of thousands in the Western Isles

By Eve McLachlan
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Richard Cooke chasing tornadoes with friends in the USA. Photo: Richard Cooke
Richard Cooke chasing tornadoes with friends in the USA. Photo: Richard Cooke

After 10 years, Richard Cooke has decided to “semi-retire” from his morning forecasts for Western Isles and Tiree Weather.

Richard Cooke has always been fascinated by the weather.

“I was actually born during quite a severe storm in Blackpool in 1988,” he says. During his childhood in St Anns, he recalls “snow events” in 1995 and 1996.

“When you remember snow when you were younger, it always seems much worse than it probably was. But there was quite deep snow in Blackpool, and then we had severe gales around Christmas and Boxing Day in ’98, ’99.”

But it was as a teenager in the Western Isles that he witnessed his first truly extreme weather event.

In 2005, the Outer Hebrides was hit by the worst storm in decades, causing floods that took five lives.

Seeing the impact of such a severe storm “really accelerated my interest in the weather,” Mr Cooke says.

Years later, boosting storm and flood warnings on Western Isles and Tiree Weather would help keep his thousands of readers safe.

But in 2005, it was Mr Cooke who was finding a new community. With the internet “really starting to get into its own,” he soon found others that shared his interest.

“I realised I wasn’t the only weather nerd around.”

His passion would lead to him chasing tornadoes over the USA – “I’ve seen 23,” he says – as well as tracking the weather closer to home.

In 2012, he realised he needed a place to put the local weather news that was “clogging up” his personal Facebook.

“And that’s when Western Isles Weather started.”

‘It started to grow and grow’

Like any Facebook group, “it was slow at first.” But, he says, “as soon as the first lot of severe weather started to happen, it started to grow and grow.”

The group came together during severe weather, sharing news and resources. Mr Cooke remembers winds over 100 miles an hour, and a lightning storm that looked “like a disco at two o’clock in the morning.”

One of the biggest highlights has been seeing Comhairle nan Eilean Siar themselves list the page as a recommended source for severe weather updates.

“That was really good to see.”

Richard Cooke during a meteorological talk. Photo: Richard Cooke

Now based in Tiree himself, Mr Cooke says one of his main goals was to provide accurate weather reports for everyone in the Western Isles, wherever they were.

“What was going on in Barra was just as important to me as what was going on in Lewis.”

But, after 10 years of morning forecasts, and with 24,000 followers, he’s decided it’s the right time to “semi-retire”.

“I still love talking about the weather,” he says. But his “time commitments” have changed, and he says he “burned [himself] out” with a busier forecast schedule during the pandemic.

“It sometimes gets a bit boring talking about rain and wind. Not so much in the summer, but when it’s winter and you’re still talking about wind and rain, you just realise you need a bit of a break from it.”

‘A fantastic community’

But while the weather in the Hebrides might be gloomy, Western Isles and Tiree Weather has always been a bright spot.

“It’s a fantastic community,” says Mr Cooke – and one he’s especially proud of considering the “double-edged sword” of the internet.

“You can go to the comment sections on just about anything, and there’s a lot of fighting. One person says orange, another person says green.”

While his daily written reports might be stopping, the positive community he’s built isn’t going anywhere.

Mr Cooke still sharing weather warnings from the Met Office, and is keeping the page as a place for local people and meteorology enthusiasts to share photos and discussion.

He’s “not sure” if he’ll come back to his morning weather reports, but is keeping an open mind.

In the meantime, he’s “enjoying having a little bit more free time” – as well as a “longer snooze in the mornings”.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented