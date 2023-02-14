Fort William mountain biker praised for dedication to the outdoors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fort William woman has become the ninth recipient of the youth mountain award for her dedication to the outdoors.

Steph McKenna, 22, has been volunteering in various roles in Lochaber to enhance her skill set, while teaching others about the surrounding mountains.

For her efforts, she has been awarded the scottish youth award for excellence in mountain culture by the Fort William Mountain Festival.

Ms McKenna has a passion for the outdoors and is a Lochaber Hope mentor, working with people in the community when they need some extra support.

Lochaber Hope is a mental health and wellness charity based in Fort William.

She spearheaded the creation of a garden of hope as a nature-based resource where participants can adopt a raised bed.

As a seasonal Nevis ranger for the John Muir Trust in 2022, Ms McKenna demonstrated her commitment and motivation towards protecting the environment.

‘When we care for the land we live in it will care for us’

She regularly patrols the hills of Glen Nevis, chatting to locals and visitors.

Showcasing her love of mountain biking, Ms McKenna founded the Fort William Foxes, a community of like-minded women in the region.

The group aims to encourage women to take up biking in a safe and social environment where they can feel comfortable and secure.

Ms McKenna said: “I am so excited and grateful to be the 2023 recipient of the youth wward for excellence in mountain culture.

“I’m so proud to be joining such an incredible group of young people. It means so much to be given the opportunity to share my enthusiasm and love for Lochaber at the Fort William Mountain Festival.

“We live in such an extraordinary place with its beauty and ability to support the health of our community.

She continued: “Covid has shown us all the importance of nature as a refuge and healer, supporting us through hard times.

“We are part of our ecosystems and when we care for the land we live in it will care for us in return.”