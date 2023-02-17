Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for parts of the Highlands this weekend.

The warning will be in place from 11pm on Friday and extend until 9am on Saturday morning.

It comes as areas of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are being battered by gale-force winds during Storm Otto.

Forecasters say snow and ice will fall on the higher ground, including across the Central and Western Highlands.

This will affect places like Aviemore, Fort William, Ballater and Kingussie as well as the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across parts of Scotland Valid 2300 Friday until 0900 Saturday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vJ4ePVfXFI — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2023

Lowest temperatures on Saturday morning

Aviemore -2C

Inverness 1C

Aberdeen 3C

Fort William 0C

Tomintoul 0C

Alness 1C

Elgin 3C

Peterhead 3C

Ballater 1C

Alford 2C

Kingussie 1C

Lerwick 1C

Wick 2C

Stornoway 3C

Kirkwall 3C

The A9 rises to high ground at the Drumnochter Pass and the Slochd summit, both of which are within the area of the yellow warning.

This could lead to potential delays and disruption along the road, while other rural roads in the Highlands will also be affected.

During Storm Otto on Friday, several areas were impacted by power outages due to downed power lines and it is not yet known if the issues will be fixed before the weather turns worse.

In Aviemore, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Friday night with hill snow and icy patches in the morning.

This will come as good news for snow sports enthusiasts travelling to Cairngorm Mountain Resort with the promise of fresh snow.

A video showed the stormy weather that a north-east fishing crew faced while out in the North Sea earlier today.