Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for parts of the Highlands this weekend.
The warning will be in place from 11pm on Friday and extend until 9am on Saturday morning.
It comes as areas of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire are being battered by gale-force winds during Storm Otto.
Forecasters say snow and ice will fall on the higher ground, including across the Central and Western Highlands.
This will affect places like Aviemore, Fort William, Ballater and Kingussie as well as the A9 Inverness to Perth road.
Lowest temperatures on Saturday morning
- Aviemore -2C
- Inverness 1C
- Aberdeen 3C
- Fort William 0C
- Tomintoul 0C
- Alness 1C
- Elgin 3C
- Peterhead 3C
- Ballater 1C
- Alford 2C
- Kingussie 1C
- Lerwick 1C
- Wick 2C
- Stornoway 3C
- Kirkwall 3C
The A9 rises to high ground at the Drumnochter Pass and the Slochd summit, both of which are within the area of the yellow warning.
This could lead to potential delays and disruption along the road, while other rural roads in the Highlands will also be affected.
During Storm Otto on Friday, several areas were impacted by power outages due to downed power lines and it is not yet known if the issues will be fixed before the weather turns worse.
In Aviemore, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Friday night with hill snow and icy patches in the morning.
This will come as good news for snow sports enthusiasts travelling to Cairngorm Mountain Resort with the promise of fresh snow.
Storm Otto LIVE: Travel disruption and power cuts as 80mph winds sweeps across north and north-east