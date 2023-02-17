Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2023, 5:55 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 6:16 pm
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.

A major search is under way on Skye to locate a walker who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the west coast island at around 1pm this afternoon to assist police with the search for John Pike, from Bristol.

The 61-year-old from Bristol was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning but never returned.

His silver Toyota Prius car was traced parked at the Sligachan Hotel around 11am this morning.

Land and air searches have been conducted throughout the day as efforts to trace his whereabouts continue.

Multi-agency search operation continues

Coastguard rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway has been searching from the skies above, as Skye Mountain Rescue Team and members of Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan coastguard teams assist police on the ground.

Search efforts began this morning as officers attempted to locate the man.

However, by 1pm, police called for assistance from local rescue teams.

Police area appealing for anyone with information about Mr Pike’s whereabouts to contact police.

Mr Pike is described as 6ft 2in. It is unclear what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Pike or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1129 of February 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Dunbeg folk forced to cross main Argyll road in the dark demand lighting
SSSC
Shetland support worker found to have provoked service users in her care
Orkney crime
Doubling of sex crime figures in Orkney down to awareness and increased confidence in…
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Man tried to post £800 cannabis parcel to Shetland
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Inverness golfers aim to raise £40,000 for cancer charity in memory of much-loved friend…
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Robert Gordon's College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.
Readers' Letters: An MP writes in to discuss what full fibre means for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented