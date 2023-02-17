Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major search is under way on Skye to locate a walker who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the west coast island at around 1pm this afternoon to assist police with the search for John Pike, from Bristol.

The 61-year-old from Bristol was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning but never returned.

His silver Toyota Prius car was traced parked at the Sligachan Hotel around 11am this morning.

Land and air searches have been conducted throughout the day as efforts to trace his whereabouts continue.

Multi-agency search operation continues

Coastguard rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway has been searching from the skies above, as Skye Mountain Rescue Team and members of Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan coastguard teams assist police on the ground.

Search efforts began this morning as officers attempted to locate the man.

However, by 1pm, police called for assistance from local rescue teams.

Police area appealing for anyone with information about Mr Pike’s whereabouts to contact police.

Mr Pike is described as 6ft 2in. It is unclear what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Pike or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1129 of February 17.