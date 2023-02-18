Inverness to Wick ScotRail services face further disruption following Storm Otto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Services between Inverness and Wick have faced further disruption after Storm Otto.

ScotRail warned customers travelling on the Inverness to Wick line this morning that the service was still facing disruption after Friday’s severe winds.

Several services were cancelled as workers attempted to clear the line.

The train company confirmed that the line had been checked and services were returning to normal just before 12pm.

However, the 2pm Inverness to Wick service was still cancelled with a replacement coach put in place instead.

ℹ️⚠️ Due to yesterday's severe weather, there's still a little bit of disruption to services between Inverness and Wick. 07:00 Inverness to Wick is cancelled. – A D&E coach has been sourced. 08:02 Wick to Inverness is cancelled. A minibus has been sourced for 0900. pic.twitter.com/xtFIUBtZtj — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 18, 2023

Fallen trees and power lines slowing progress

Following wind speeds of up to 120mph being recorded on Friday, many services were suspended after trees fell on the tracks.

This comes after Network Rail Scotland workers shared photos of fallen trees from the storm bringing down a few high-voltage power lines near Tain.

They were unable to remove the tree until SSEN engineers were able to make the cables safe.

🌲🌬️Photos from Tain on the Far North Line where a tree has fallen on the railway and brought down some high-voltage power lines today. We’re not able to remove this until SSEN engineers can make the cables safe. We’ll get the line open again as quickly as we can. #StormOtto pic.twitter.com/IbL7x2r4ih — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 17, 2023

Another large tree at Brora also blocked the line and SSEN engineers have also been working to restore power to thousands of homes.

Customers are encouraged to stay updated through ScotRail’s Live Network Map.