Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a hillwalker who was “always helping others” who died in Glen Coe.

Jarek Ringart from Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Friday, February 10, when the hill walking group he was part of, ran into difficulty.

The group of six were hiking at the Three Sisters in the area of Stob Coire nan Lochan at the time.

After a search rescue was launched, Mr Ringart’s body was recovered near the summit.

The rest of the group made it back to safety.

He was ‘larger-than-life’

Friends have now paid tribute to the dad-of-one and have launched a GoFundMe page to help support his wife and daughter.

His friends described Mr Ringart’s trip to Scotland as a “new adventure” and said he was a big lover of the outdoors.

Friend Joanna Connolly wrote: “He meant so much to so many, but he was truly the world to his wife and daughter.

“He loved the great big outdoors, hiking and getting to the top of every hill, fell, mountain, and that’s where he left his heart.

“Jarek was larger than life. Always smiling, helping others. Only a few weeks ago he was hiking in Yorkshire in support of the Wielka Orkiersta Swiatecznej pomocy – the biggest Polish charity event.

“He meant so much to so many, but he was truly the world to his wife and daughter.”

She continued: “Beata and Anastazja have to deal with the aftermath of his sudden departure and are trying to deal with everything as it comes.

“I am organising this fundraiser to help them with the cost of Jarek’s funeral, memorial and to make sure that for the next days and weeks both of them have the financial support.

“Just one less thing to worry about.”

The page has already reached the target of £8,000 which will help go towards the cost of Mr Ringart’s funeral and give his family some financial support.

‘Sincere condolences to family’

During the incident, one of the group made their way to the road to get phone signal in order to raise the alarm.

Glencoe and Lochaber mountain rescue teams attended and later Mr Ringart as found.

A helicopter was requested but was unable to help due to the poor weather conditions.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue team members said their “sincere condolences” are with the family of Mr Ringart.