New classrooms to replace condemned building at Thurso school and Inverness axe-throwing bar safety questioned

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

The wheels are finally in motion for Thurso High School, which should finally get a short-term solution to one of its buildings being condemned last year.

Elsewhere, an axe-throwing bar has attracted some questions from a council environmental health officer.

And a well-known site for Travellers is being touted for an upgrade.

High school’s new classrooms

Plans have been lodged to build eight modular classrooms at Thurso High School to replace a condemned building.

Highland Council engineers closed a block at the school with immediate effect in October 2022.

That decision followed a site inspection by structural engineers. They were concerned about the condition of the concrete frame of the three-storey 1960s extension block.

Councillors on the housing and property committee agreed to spend £2m on the new modular units last month.

They welcomed the investment but believe a bigger solution is needed.

The situation reignited the debate among locals over why Thurso still doesn’t have a new school, while neighbouring Wick does.

According to the papers, teachers at the school have been asked for their views on the development and their input has proved useful.

A planning statement reads: “Buildability, accessibility, natural light, orientation, privacy/overlooking and impact on the sports fields have all been factors in the

assessment of the optimal arrangement.

“The teaching staff have been involved in the development of the options and have provided useful input.

“The optimal arrangement includes a line of three modules which run

parallel to the gym hall.”

All going well, the new classrooms should be up and running by October 2023.

‘Concerns about safety’ over axe-throwing bar

An environmental health officer has raised some concerns about plans for an axe-throwing bar in Inverness.

Infinity Trampline lodged a proposal to change the use of the former Ponden Homes shop in Academy Street into a three-storey bar and games area.

That application has now been withdrawn, but the owner’s intention is to submit another application to include a neighbouring unit.

🗣️ Exciting New Plans for ex-Ponden Homes unit!

Environmental health officer Robin Fraser said he would object to the application until more information is supplied by the applicant.

He said: “The proposed development includes several aspects which may have an adverse impact on any nearby residents.

“The main concern would be noise and disturbance from the proposed external roof terraces but there is also potential for music and other noise arising from within the premises.

“I note the plans show provision for an axe-throwing area.

“Aside from the potential noise, there would be concerns about the safety of such an activity within licensed premises.”

Longman caravan site

Highland Council is planning to upgrade the Longman caravan site in Inverness.

The space has been used to accommodate Travellers since the 1980s and has space for up to 19 families.

In planning papers, the council says it has money from the vacant and derelict land fund and the Gypsy/Traveller fund to upgrade accommodation there.

The local authority added it needs confirmation of a certificate of lawfulness, which was first issued in 1985, to continue.

Highland Council has previously outlined its support of the Traveller community.

Its policy on its website says: “We respect Gypsy/Travellers right to a travelling lifestyle.

“We work hard to get a good balance between this and the needs of settled communities.”

