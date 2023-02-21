New classrooms to replace condemned building at Thurso school and Inverness axe-throwing bar safety questioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New classrooms to replace condemned building at Thurso school and Inverness axe-throwing bar safety questioned

By Stuart Findlay
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

The wheels are finally in motion for Thurso High School, which should finally get a short-term solution to one of its buildings being condemned last year.

Elsewhere, an axe-throwing bar has attracted some questions from a council environmental health officer.

And a well-known site for Travellers is being touted for an upgrade.

High school’s new classrooms

Plans have been lodged to build eight modular classrooms at Thurso High School to replace a condemned building.

Highland Council engineers closed a block at the school with immediate effect in October 2022.

That decision followed a site inspection by structural engineers. They were concerned about the condition of the concrete frame of the three-storey 1960s extension block.

Councillors on the housing and property committee agreed to spend £2m on the new modular units last month.

They welcomed the investment but believe a bigger solution is needed.

Part of Thurso High School has been closed down due to safety concerns.

The situation reignited the debate among locals over why Thurso still doesn’t have a new school, while neighbouring Wick does.

According to the papers, teachers at the school have been asked for their views on the development and their input has proved useful.

A planning statement reads: “Buildability, accessibility, natural light, orientation, privacy/overlooking and impact on the sports fields have all been factors in the
assessment of the optimal arrangement.

“The teaching staff have been involved in the development of the options and have provided useful input.

“The optimal arrangement includes a line of three modules which run
parallel to the gym hall.”

All going well, the new classrooms should be up and running by October 2023.

‘Concerns about safety’ over axe-throwing bar

An environmental health officer has raised some concerns about plans for an axe-throwing bar in Inverness.

Infinity Trampline lodged a proposal to change the use of the former Ponden Homes shop in Academy Street into a three-storey bar and games area.

That application has now been withdrawn, but the owner’s intention is to submit another application to include a neighbouring unit.

🗣️ Exciting New Plans for ex-Ponden Homes unit!We were delighted to be shown round the empty unit on Academy Street…

Posted by Inverness City Centre BID on Thursday, 2 February 2023

Environmental health officer Robin Fraser said he would object to the application until more information is supplied by the applicant.

He said: “The proposed development includes several aspects which may have an adverse impact on any nearby residents.

“The main concern would be noise and disturbance from the proposed external roof terraces but there is also potential for music and other noise arising from within the premises.

“I note the plans show provision for an axe-throwing area.

“Aside from the potential noise, there would be concerns about the safety of such an activity within licensed premises.”

Longman caravan site

Highland Council is planning to upgrade the Longman caravan site in Inverness.

The space has been used to accommodate Travellers since the 1980s and has space for up to 19 families.

In planning papers, the council says it has money from the vacant and derelict land fund and the Gypsy/Traveller fund to upgrade accommodation there.

The Longman site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The local authority added it needs confirmation of a certificate of lawfulness, which was first issued in 1985, to continue.

Highland Council has previously outlined its support of the Traveller community.

Its policy on its website says: “We respect Gypsy/Travellers right to a travelling lifestyle.

“We work hard to get a good balance between this and the needs of settled communities.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'The future is bleak': Unite leaders urge HIAL and Scottish Government ministers to continue…
energy vouchers
More than £15 million worth of energy vouchers not redeemed in north and north-east
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'I truly felt my time was up': Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Fundraiser reaches £8,000 in memory of Glen Coe hill walker

Most Read

1
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started 'Nessie-fever'
Changes are on the horizon for Thurso High School. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
More than 50 drivers stopped by police during patrols in Garthdee and Turriff

Editor's Picks

Most Commented