Flood warnings in place for the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland

Flood warnings have been issued for the northern and western isles due to the ongoing stormy weather.

Two flood warnings have been issued in Stornoway and Loch Carnan.

Floodline stressed flooding from the sea is “expected” with low lying areas such as Stornoway Harbour at particular risk.

Meanwhile, coastal flooding alerts have been issued for Shetland and Orkney with high tides and the risk of localised flooding to low lying areas.

The public have been advised to remain vigilant.

Yesterday, SSEN restored power to all homes impacted by Storm Otto throughout the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The storm caused widespread outages for more than 43,000 homes when it hit on Friday.

As winds of up to 12omph were recorded across the region, public transport, schools and utility services were disrupted due to fallen power lines.