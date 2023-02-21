Shetland bus stops to host ‘share’ buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First islanders in Shetland decorated bus stops, and then put cake fridges next to them – now they are turning to them to help in the cost-of-living crisis.

Anyone who has been to Shetland in the last two decades will no doubt have noticed the rise of the humble bus stop into a makeshift community centre on the islands.

Now a new initiative by two neighbours – know as the “spare and share” buckets – means bus stops will be at the heart of getting food to those who need it most.

The project was highlighted by Shetland councillor Tom Morton who has encouraged other people to simply take what they needed, or drop donations into the boxes.

He said: “Susan and our neighbour Barbara have come up with a simple ‘spare and share’ programme, aimed at helping anyone affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Basically, it’s buckets full of non-perishable food, sitting in some of the local bus stops.

“If folk need anything, they can take what they require, free. If you can spare some tins or bottles or packets, then put them in.”

He continued: “There are bigger, official versions of this (involving fridges) that have taken months to sort out, due to the usual regulations, and are in less accessible places.

“Our local attempt is totally unofficial and maybe even illegal. But it is something. Fight the cuts, one bottle of long life milk at a time.”