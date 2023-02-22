Injured mountain biker rescued from Barcaldine Forest by Oban Mountain Rescue Team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An experienced mountain biker was saved by local rescuers after falling down a slope at a Highland forest.

The male rider was enjoying his weekly outing with a group of friends at Barcaldine Forest on Tuesday evening when he slipped on wet grassy ground, propelling him down an incline close to the reservoir.

15 members of Oban Mountain Rescue Team, including two doctors and three advanced casualty care medics, raced to the scene, located around 14-miles north of Oban, after the alarm was raised at around 8pm.

Utilising nearby forest tracks, the team pulled up a short distance away from the casualty before making their way to the scene.

Team chairman Gordon Binnie said the man was in quite a bit of pain by the time they arrived.

Speaking about the rescue, he said: “The casualty was an experienced local rider, riding with a group of friends on their regular weekly outing. It was just a simple slip on the wet grassy ground that propelled him down a slope.

“It was really accessible to reach. Fortunately, it was quite an open area, and wasn’t enclosed by trees.

“I wasn’t first on the scene, but the casualty was in a lot of pain. We treated him, packed him suitably and evacuated him.”

The male casualty was stretchered to a nearby ambulance before being taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Tips on how to prepare yourself for the unexpected

The Oban-based rescue team are renewing their appeal for people enjoying the great outdoors to be prepared for every occasion.

Mr Binnie is also appealing to anyone in difficulty to call 999 and ask for the relevant agencies to prevent delays.

He added: “The big thing is, people who are operating on a lower level and not out in the pure mountain environment, they travel quite light.

“In these situations, they’ve got body coverings and waterproofs but they are probably not completely equipped to sit for a couple of hours waiting for help to come.

“We would encourage people to just make sure they have got some spare clothing and a survival pack just in case something happens. If anything happens off-road away from the tarmac and you’re in difficulty, phone 999 ask for the police then ask for mountain rescue.”