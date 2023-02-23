West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe trip

A man who travelled to Glencoe with his dog at the weekend has been reported missing after failing to return home.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, drove from West Yorkshire to Lochaber on Saturday but has not been heard from since.

He travelled north in his black Peugeot 208 and arrived in the area at about 3.30pm.

It is believed he was planning to walk and wild camp with his dog, Bane, near Glencoe and climb Buchaille Etive Mor.

Mr Sambrook was expected home on Tuesday but failed to return.

His car has since been located in the Three Sister’s car park in Glencoe.

Police are now appealing to the public to help trace him and have asked that anyone who may have seen Mr Sambrook or his dog since Saturday to get in touch.

Officers are also requesting that the those in the area check their dashcam footage.

Mr Sambrook is described as being white, 5ft 8ins and of medium build with blue eyes, short ash blond hair and ginger/blond stubble. He speaks with a West Yorkshire accent.

He is believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket and a grey North Face beanie hat.

As well as carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack, he also had a green two-person tent for camping.

Bane is a medium-sized beagle with white and brown markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number MPR7394840223.