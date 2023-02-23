Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock worrying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock worrying

By Michelle Henderson
February 23, 2023, 7:11 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:12 pm
Police confirmed they attended two separate incidents of livestock worrying in Orkney.. Image: Sonja Jordan/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Police confirmed they attended two separate incidents of livestock worrying in Orkney.. Image: Sonja Jordan/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Two people have been charged in Orkney following incidents of livestock worrying

Police confirmed they attended separate incidents of this nature on the islands in recent weeks.

The call-outs have now sparked a fresh appeal to island dog owners to act responsibly and take care in the countryside.

The advice from police is being issued ahead of the lambing season.

Owners are being instructed to keep their pets under proper control at all times as officers in Orkney warn of the dangers of an out of control dog around farm animals.

Sergeant Simon Hay from Kirkwall Police Station said: “All dogs have an instinct to chase, even if they are usually an obedient and well-behaved dog. This urge heightens if they are stimulated by being allowed off the lead over rural roads, tracks or beaches and even more so around other animals.

“I cannot over-emphasise the distress this causes to the animals involved, the victim animals’ owner, and the offending animals. We’d urge farmers and members of the public to report all incidents of livestock worrying to us so that we can thoroughly investigate.”

‘Out of control dogs can be extremely dangerous’

NFU officials are also appealing to owners to keep their dogs on a lead near fields, particularly at this time of year.

Regional policy advisor John Laughton warned incidents of this nature are on the rise.

“Dog worrying of livestock continues to be an issue, despite the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill becoming law in May 2021 with enhanced fines of up to £40,000 and up to 12 months’ imprisonment if your dog worries, attacks or kills livestock,” he said.

“Ultimately if you are a dog owner, the dog is your responsibility. Out of control dogs can be extremely dangerous for livestock and their young, so please, please keep your dogs on a lead near fields of livestock, particularly at this time of the year when breeding ewes are heavily pregnant and lambs start to appear out in fields.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

