BikeMore, Aviemore’s first-ever cycling festival to be held in May

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aviemore, famed for its outdoor sports, will host its first-ever cycling festival in May.

BikeMore, which will launch on May 12, was originally meant to launch in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the event failed to go ahead.

Event founder Scott Burns-Smith said he was “delighted” the event was finally able to go ahead.

The two-day event, based at The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore, will offer guided rides, workshops, food, film and test riding the latest bike technology.

The Clan Stunt Team, a group of stunt riders, will showcase their incredible skills in a demonstration held on May 13, at Cairngorm Mountain base station.

Chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain, Susan Smith, said: “Cycling is a hugely popular activity throughout the area and the vast range of picturesque trails should be highlighted and celebrated.

“The trails also provide the opportunity to capture breathtaking views of the Cairngorms.

‘You can enjoy Scotland’s most stunning nature and landscapes’

“Building on this event we are also excited to be bringing family-friendly mountain biking trails to Cairngorm Mountain this summer.”

This year is a big year for cycling in Scotland as it hosts 13 UCI World Championships in August.

While most events are in the Central Belt, Mr Burns-Smith says it’s important to promote the “diverse and amazing cycling destinations” in the Highlands.

“This is a huge opportunity for all businesses in Aviemore and the surrounding locality to get behind and support with a view to the weekend growing and becoming an annual cycling event for the area.”

There are several bike trails in and around Aviemore and nearby Glenmore Nature Reserve.

Varying in difficulty some offer stunning views of the natural surroundings including a circuit around Loch Morlich, traversing Ben Macdui, and travelling along the Burma Road.

Mark Tate, chief executive of the Cairngorms Business Partnership, added: “It is fantastic to see BikeMore come to life.

“The Cairngorms National Park has so much to offer cyclists with amazing, well-maintained trails where you can enjoy Scotland’s most stunning nature and landscapes, right from the heart of Aviemore.”