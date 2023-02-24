Highland Park releases oldest malt to celebrate 225th anniversary – but you’ll need £39,000 to pick up a bottle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney-based distillery Highland Park has launched its new limited-edition whisky, priced at £39,000.

The 54-year-old single malt is the oldest release from Highland Park, to celebrate the distillery’s 225th anniversary.

Therefore, 225 bottles of the rich and intense amber spirit have been made available to purchase on the distillery’s website.

Whisky lovers will, however, need deep pockets in order to add this bottle to their collection as each bottle is priced at an eye-watering £39,000.

Created by Highland Park Master Whisky Maker, Gordon Motion, the process began back in 1968.

In 2008, four refill butts and six refill hogsheads were combined and refilled into first-fill European sherry butts, where the whisky continued to mature.

Only for enthusiasts with expensive tastes

The final 14 years of maturation in ex-sherry casks has imparted an additional deep, rich, natural colour and intensity to the whisky.

Mr Motion said: “This exceptionally rare 54-year-old single malt Scotch whisky has been nurtured through careful maturation and harmonisation.

“Representing a quarter of Highland Park’s life, we felt it was a fitting way to mark our 225th anniversary, born and crafted in the heart of Orkney.”

The bottle comes inside a hand-crafted presentation box made of the finest Scottish oak wood, and the buyer is invited to an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experience in Orkney.

The box, designed by award-winning craftsperson and designer John Galvin, is sculpted to represent the cliffs of Yesnaby in Orkney.