Home News Highlands & Islands

Majority of Argyll and Bute Council’s roads are in good or fair condition, committee hears

By Chloe Irvine
March 3, 2023, 9:52 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:13 pm
People on the islands are measuring potholes with measuring tapes. Image: Supplied
People on the islands are measuring potholes with measuring tapes. Image: Supplied

More than 86% of Argyll and Bute’s roads are in a good or fair condition according to the latest survey of the area’s road network.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council councillors heard that more than 50% of the region’s roads network is within the green or good condition band, whilst 36% are amber.

This is the first time in the last eight years that the results have reported more than half the area’s roads network as green.

Councillor Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport said: “Our roads support thousands of journeys every day and are a vital component of the local economy.

“Thanks to prudent investment and sensible engineering solutions our road network has improved and, while there is no doubt that increasing traffic levels and Scotland’s challenging climate can have a detrimental effect, it is great news for our local communities that our maintenance programme is paying dividends with more than half of our roads in a good state of repair.”

No progress

In the meantime, concerns have been raised over the lack of investment promises for Argyll and Bute in the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Review.

Transport Scotland’s Strategic Transport Projects Review (STRP2) was been created to inform investment in Scotland over the next 20 years.

The review took many aspects into consideration including walking, cycling, bus, rail, road and wider island connectivity with 45 recommendations made in the final report.

However, only two recommendations were made to benefit communities in Argyll and Bute despite councillors submitting a wide range of projects for consideration.

The projects included are for improved road infrastructure to address the ongoing issues with the A83 Rest and Be Thankful road – between the central belt and Argyll, and the proposals for a fixed link to Mull to increase the reliability and connectivity of ferry services.

The A83 Rest and be Thankful. Image: Transport Scotland

Councillors have listed a range of issues around the review:

  • STPR2 focuses almost exclusively on infrastructure owned and operated by Transport Scotland with local authority roads and transport services not being considered.
  • Local roads make up 94% of the road network and carry 65% of traffic in Scotland but the majority are out of scope of STPR2.
  • Aviation is a vital mode of transport for rural Scotland, providing lifeline connections to remote communities but has been excluded from the review. Oban, Campbeltown and islands such as Coll, Tiree, Islay and Colonsay have airports or strips.
  • The review doesn’t provide any detail on what constitutes a strategic ferry port in Scotland which could have significant consequences for Argyll and Bute which has more inhabited islands than any other local authority.

‘Negative and damaging consequences’

Mr Kain said: “We will be seeking further discussions with both Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government to both express our major concerns about the review and to seek further clarification on a number of issues.”

