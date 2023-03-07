Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’ in jobs conspire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses in Oban are struggling to find staff, causing a growing concern as the summer season approaches.

Brexit, high rental costs and the fact that some people don’t appear to want to work have been highlighted as some of the issues.

A local jobs fair is being suggested as a way of trying to bring businesses together with people who are looking for employment.

Oban councillor Jim Lynch, who used to manage the local job centre, highlighted the issue after spotting signs up looking for staff in shops, bars and restaurants.

One local businessman, who owns a shop and a takeaway, is preparing to open a new bakery and another takeaway.

But Iqbal Mohamed, better known as Iggy, fears this could be delayed as there has been “zero interest”. Iggy’s Southern Fried Chicken and Pizzeria (former Grill House in Combie Street) requires five staff while the bakery (former Nancy Blacks in Argyll Square) needs six workers.

‘Nobody wants to work. They feel they are better off staying at home.’

Mr Mohamed runs the Day to Day convenience shop in Argyll Square and Chilli Grillz in George Street.

He has battled with staffing issues in the shop for three years now.

Iggy said: “Nobody wants to work. They feel they are better off staying at home.

“I had two people with full time jobs in the shop. They were told by their social workers to give up their jobs because they got offered a house in Campbeltown.

“I’ve had people come in for a trial and say a five-hour shift is too much. They don’t want to work mornings, they don’t want to work nights or weekends. I give my staff a weekend off a month. They feel they are better off sat at home on benefits.

“We advertise on Facebook, in the window, by word of mouth. No-one is interested.”

He has some suggestions. He said: “I feel if people are out of work they should be sent on work experience. It might give them more incentive to get a job if they are encouraged to leave the house instead of sitting in all day.

“The bakery is almost ready to open at the end of the month. But we need at least six staff. We have been looking for six weeks but it’s not looking good. There’s been zero interest. We need five people for the pizzeria.

“Perhaps a big jobs fair would help. Something needs to be done.”

Fort William has similar problems

It is a similar story in Fort William. Recently, The P&J reported that the town’s KFC was forced to close two days a week. Vegan cafes reduced their menus and the Post Office shut at weekends.

Brexit, housing issues and Covid were all blamed for the situation in Lochaber.

Mr Lynch has suggested holding a jobs fair in Oban. He said: “We used to have EU nationals working in the town.

“There are a lot of people in Oban on the unemployment register who maybe just need a chance. Perhaps if they were taken on for a trial period, we could solve a few problems.

Summer is approaching and the problem could get worse

“We are getting close to summer and it could be a problem if we don’t have enough staff.

“In the past, we used to have jobs fairs at the Corran Halls, maybe that is something we need to bring back.”

The issue was also highlighted in 2021, when businesses across the Highlands first started feeling the impacts of Covid and Brexit.

At that time, staff shortages forced the popular bar and restaurant, The Winking Owl in Aviemore was forced to go drinks only for a period.

Back in Oban, Vincent Regpala, manager at Gelato Burger on George Street, has suffered similar issues as Mr Mohamed.

He has been looking for three front of house workers and two kitchen staff since February. And is also looking for delivery drivers. He has signs in the window and advertises on Indeed.

Mr Regpala said: “We had signs in the window, posts on Indeed, but nothing.

“Brexit hasn’t helped.

Housing is a big issue

“Housing is definitely an issue. I know someone who has a lot of experience in hospitality but he couldn’t stay because of rent. He ended up leaving Oban.

“I believe the rent is as high here as in Edinburgh.”

He is in favour of a local jobs fair. He said: “I think a job fair would be good. It would help businesses looking for staff.”

Joseph Darrah, assistant manager a the Royal Hotel on Argyll Square, said they have kept the same staff for years on the management and reception side.

But the housing problems make it difficult to retain bar and house keeping staff.

He said: “We already have five people living in, so our staff accommodation is full. Some people want to come to Oban, but they would need live-in accommodation. It is quite tough for people to come to Oban because of the price of rent.”

It seems that housing issues are a recurring theme. The Oban Lorn and Isles area committee will be discussing the local housing list on Wednesday.

