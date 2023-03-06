Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today

By Ellie Milne
March 6, 2023, 8:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:13 am
Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Island residents have woken up to snow this morning with further showers forecast across the north and north-east throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across much of Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

The warning came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and will last until midnight on Tuesday.

Frequent snow showers are expected over the next two days which will cause disruption in some locations.

It’s a snow day here in Aith. Since the school has been called off (Jack isn’t to happy about that 😂), we will have to…

Posted by Uphouse Crafts on Sunday, 5 March 2023

Photos shared online show there has been heavy snowfall overnight in Shetland which has mainly impacted the north region.

The snowy weather has resulted in poor road conditions, with bus providers R. Robertson, J&DS Halcrow and R.G. Jamieson and Son confirming cancellations this morning.

A number of school transport services have also been cancelled on the island.

Snow is mainly affecting higher ground on the mainland so far today but all snow gates currently remain open.

Service Update 0615Due to the heavy snow overnight and resulting poor road conditions, our services and school…

Posted by R. Robertson & Son Ltd on Sunday, 5 March 2023

Yesterday, police shared a warning with motorists to take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel.

Officers have advised people to allow extra time for journeys and to prepare for delays with sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, drink and a charged mobile phone.

Bear Scotland confirmed all of the roads on its north-west network have been treated with 38 gritters out monitoring conditions.

Snow showers started across much of the area this morning, including the A835 at Braemore and Aultguish.

In the north-east, Amey has dispatched 23 frontline vehicles and six tractors to patrol major roads, including the A90, A95 and A96.

Forecast for Monday

Wintry showers are expected across the north and north-east throughout the day and overnight.

Sleet showers will fall in to the afternoon before heavier snow arrives this evening.

The Met Office has also waned people to be aware of icy patches on roads and pavements as temperatures drop.

There may be delays to travel due to poor driving conditions and last-minute cancellations for public transport while the weather warning is in place.

Rural communities have been warned there is a small chance they could be cut off, with power cuts also a possibility.

Today’s lowest temperatures:

  • Aberdeen 0C
  • Ballater -2C
  • Alford -2C
  • Peterhead 1C
  • Elgin 0C
  • Aviemore -3C
  • Fort William 0C
  • Nairn 0C
  • Wick -1C
  • Kirkwall 0C
  • Lerwick -1C

