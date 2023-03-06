Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island residents have woken up to snow this morning with further showers forecast across the north and north-east throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across much of Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

The warning came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and will last until midnight on Tuesday.

Frequent snow showers are expected over the next two days which will cause disruption in some locations.

It’s a snow day here in Aith. Since the school has been called off (Jack isn’t to happy about that 😂), we will have to… Posted by Uphouse Crafts on Sunday, 5 March 2023

Photos shared online show there has been heavy snowfall overnight in Shetland which has mainly impacted the north region.

The snowy weather has resulted in poor road conditions, with bus providers R. Robertson, J&DS Halcrow and R.G. Jamieson and Son confirming cancellations this morning.

A number of school transport services have also been cancelled on the island.

Snow is mainly affecting higher ground on the mainland so far today but all snow gates currently remain open.

Service Update 0615Due to the heavy snow overnight and resulting poor road conditions, our services and school… Posted by R. Robertson & Son Ltd on Sunday, 5 March 2023

Yesterday, police shared a warning with motorists to take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel.

Officers have advised people to allow extra time for journeys and to prepare for delays with sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, drink and a charged mobile phone.

Bear Scotland confirmed all of the roads on its north-west network have been treated with 38 gritters out monitoring conditions.

Snow showers started across much of the area this morning, including the A835 at Braemore and Aultguish.

Some #Snow showers starting to come in on the NW network. All routes have been treated, we still have 38 gritters out patrolling & monitoring – please #DriveSafe if out! pic.twitter.com/ZEZzgyQ7I1 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) March 6, 2023

In the north-east, Amey has dispatched 23 frontline vehicles and six tractors to patrol major roads, including the A90, A95 and A96.

Forecast for Monday

Wintry showers are expected across the north and north-east throughout the day and overnight.

Sleet showers will fall in to the afternoon before heavier snow arrives this evening.

The Met Office has also waned people to be aware of icy patches on roads and pavements as temperatures drop.

There may be delays to travel due to poor driving conditions and last-minute cancellations for public transport while the weather warning is in place.

Rural communities have been warned there is a small chance they could be cut off, with power cuts also a possibility.

Snow showers and icy stretches across parts of Scotland and northeast England Monday morning ⚠️ Cloudy skies for much of Northern Ireland, Wales and the rest of England, with scattered showers 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/5wujclX2eP — Met Office (@metoffice) March 5, 2023

Today’s lowest temperatures:

Aberdeen 0C

Ballater -2C

Alford -2C

Peterhead 1C

Elgin 0C

Aviemore -3C

Fort William 0C

Nairn 0C

Wick -1C

Kirkwall 0C

Lerwick -1C