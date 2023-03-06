Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A weather warning has been extended until Friday as the north and north-east has been hit by flurries of snow today.

A Met Office’ yellow weather warning for snow and ice came into effect at 6pm on Sunday and has been extended to last until 10am on Wednesday.

Then a further yellow warning for snow starts at 3am on Thursday and will last until 6pm on Friday in Aberdeenshire, and south of Inverness in the Highlands.

Frequent snow showers are expected over the next two days which will cause disruption in some locations.

Snow is mainly affecting higher ground on the mainland so far today, with the Glen Dye/Cairn O’Mount snow gate currently shut to traffic.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area surrounding the A87 near Drumuie on the Isle of Skye due to road conditions being dangerous due to heavy snow.

Photos shared online showed there was heavy snowfall overnight in Shetland which has mainly impacted the north region.

The snowy weather has resulted in poor road conditions, with bus providers R. Robertson, J&DS Halcrow and R.G. Jamieson and Son confirming cancellations this morning.

A number of school transport services were cancelled on the island, including to Anderson High School.

Shetland Islands Council has also closed several schools today, while waste and recycling collections in Unst and Northmavine were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

With a continued forecast of wintry weather for the rest of the week, the council said that other collections may be disrupted where road conditions make it difficult to collect waste safely.

Yesterday, police shared a warning with motorists to take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel.

Officers have advised people to allow extra time for journeys and to prepare for delays with sufficient fuel, warm clothing, food, drink and a charged mobile phone.

Earlier today, Bear Scotland confirmed all of the roads on its north-west network were treated with 38 gritters out monitoring conditions.

Snow showers started across much of the area this morning, including the A835 at Braemore and Aultguish.

In the north-east, Amey dispatched 23 frontline vehicles and six tractors to patrol major roads, including the A90, A95 and A96.

Aberdeen City Council gritted its primary routes, which make up half of the city’s road network, twice overnight and continued throughout the day.

The priority one and two pavements were also covered.

Forecast for Monday

Wintry showers were expected across the north and north-east throughout the day and overnight.

Sleet showers were forecast to fall in to the afternoon before heavier snow this evening.

The Met Office has also warned people to be aware of icy patches on roads and pavements as temperatures drop.

There may be delays to travel due to poor driving conditions and last-minute cancellations for public transport while the weather warning is in place.

Rural communities have been warned there is a small chance they could be cut off, with power cuts also a possibility.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️ Snow and ice across much of Scotland and parts of NE England

Today’s lowest temperatures:

Aberdeen 0C

Ballater -2C

Alford -2C

Peterhead 1C

Elgin 0C

Aviemore -3C

Fort William 0C

Nairn 0C

Wick -1C

Kirkwall 0C

Lerwick -1C