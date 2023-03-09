Application to build Kirkwall block of flats refused – planning committee’s hands tied by ‘farcical’ legislation says councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Application to build Kirkwall block of flats refused – planning committee’s hands tied by ‘farcical’ legislation says councillor

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 10:19 am
Kirkwall flats
The planning decision was made at Orkney Council

A planning application for a proposed three-storey block of flats in Kirkwall was refused by Orkney council’s planning committee today as councillors grappled with what one councillor called “farcical” legislation.

The application to build the block of flats had come from Orkney Builders Ltd.

The firm had asked for permission to build on the corner of Great Western Road and Burnmouth Road.

Many locals will know this site as a former home of the Scarth Centre DIY shop.

However, only the outer walls of that old building remain at the site.

Key to the decision from the committee was that the new building would be across the road from the backdoor of Fusion nightclub.

Fusion hasn’t been open since the start of the pandemic. However, the building still has lawful right to be used as a nightclub.

This means, in planning terms, consideration still has to be given to the amount of noise that could potentially come from the nightclub whether currently in use or not.

If the nightclub isn’t being used, why is noise a planning concern?

The council’s environmental health department said the potential noise levels, if the nightclub were to return to use, were too high and objected to the application.

The consequences for the council, if they were to approve the development as is, could be that the local authority is left open to legal action from the proposed building’s future occupants if a complaint were made.

One way around this issue, suggested by environmental health, was to have windows that could not open on the flats.

However, this created an issue with ventilation and Orkney Builders decided against the suggestion.

As such, the firm went ahead and submitted its planning application with the proposed flats having opening windows.

With the objection from environmental health still attached to the application, the council’s planning department recommended that the planning committee refuse planning permission ahead of the committee’s meeting today.

Kirkwall flats development poses challenging decision for planning committee

This left the councillors wrestling over their final decision, as many spoke in support of both the proposed development and the developer.

During the discussion, which lasted over an hour and a half, they even explored solutions to the noise issue, asking if the developer could “screw the windows shut” in future if the nightclub were to resume operation.

The elected members enquired as to the future of the nightclub, to which there seemed no clear answer.

At one point Councillor Sandy Cowie remarked that the discussion had gone “way off track.”

Kirkwall flats
Schematics of the proposed development. Image: Orkney Islands Council planning

Mr Cowie’s colleague, Lindsay Hall, said he found that “a facility that has lain dormant for a considerable length of time shouldn’t have to conform to up-to-the-minute regulations if it were to re-open.”

He said he found this “slightly disturbing.”

Stephen Kemp, from Orkney Builders Ltd was also given a chance to speak to the committee.

In his opinion, the “actual chance” of someone making a complaint to the council was “absolutely minuscule.”

The firm had attempted to ease concerns around noise at the new development with a noise impact assessment.

Risk of complaints ‘absolutely minuscule claims applicant

With no activity at Fusion, this was done in another part of the country.

The firm had also positioned the bedrooms away from the walls looking out onto the backdoor of the nightclub.

However, it was up to the committee members to decide if the risk was low enough to merit going against their officers’ advice and grant approval.

When decision time came around, the committee vice-chair Kristopher Leask moved for refusal.

He said the circumstances surrounding the application could seem “bizarre.”

But he said they were ones that had been “thoroughly fleshed out”  by the councillors during the meeting.

Committee’s hands tied by the legislation say councillors as decision to refuse Kirkwall flats is unanimously backed

The councillor added: “We do operate in a policy and regulatory-based framework. The variety of cans of worms that could be opened if we violate those had been made abundantly clear.”

While he agreed with Mr Leask, council convener Graham Bevan said the committee’s hands were being tied by what was “quite simply a farcical piece of legislation.”

The committee chair, Owen Tierney, looked as if he would move to have the application approved.

However, after advice from the council’s legal department, he lost confidence in his amendment.

The committee chair said: “Everybody wants this development to go ahead.

“I’m sure the planners have done their best. They’re all tied by legislation.

“Everybody’s obviously done their best to try and help this application to happen.”

With Mr Tierney withdrawing his attempt, it was a unanimous decision from the committee to refuse.

The front door of Fusion nightclub on Ayre Road, Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

