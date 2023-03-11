Ward closed at Western Isles Hospital due to Covid-19 outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A medical ward at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway has been closed following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Western Isles Hospital’s Medical Ward 2 has been temporarily closed to all new medical admissions after what officials say was a “small number” of case linked to the ward.

NHS Western Isles says the closure is to help prevent further spread of the virus.

There will be restricted visiting hours for people coming to the ward to visit patients over the weekend with a reminder to call ahead to inform staff of a visit.

A Problem Assessment Group has been established to ensure all necessary measures are in place to prevent further spread of the virus within the ward.

Visitors to the hospital should sanitise their hands on entry and again when entering/leaving a clinical area and to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit.

Ward 2 at the hospital has been forced to close several times before due to an outbreak the last being in July 2022.