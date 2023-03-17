A96 closed between Elgin and Forres following single-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 road was closed between Elgin and Forres following a single-vehicle crash.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a collision at around 7.29pm today on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the incident which happened near Forres.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash.

It has since reopened.

Two fire appliances from Elgin and Forres attended and used hydraulic cutting gear to free one individual from the vehicle.

Crews left the scene at around 8.15pm.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.

Traffic was being diverted through Kinloss as teams responded to the incident.

Police have been approached for comment.