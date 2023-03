A 19-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Inverness area.

Kiera Kieltyka, was last seen in the Hilton area at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

She is described as 5ft 2in, slim build with long brown hair.

Police are growing concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or via the contact us form on our website, quoting reference number 2263 of March 14.