Woman, 57, rescued from West Coast beauty spot after breaking her ankle

By Michelle Henderson
March 19, 2023, 3:18 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 3:44 pm
Oban coastguard and paramedics were called to Ganavan Sands shortly after 2pm today. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
A 57-year-old woman is being taken to hospital after breaking her ankle at a popular west coast beauty spot.

Rescue teams were scrambled to Ganavan Sands, two miles north of Oban, shortly after 2pm today following reports of an injured woman.

Oban coastguard attended alongside paramedics after the alarm was raised at 2.11pm.

Personnel were seen walking along the coastline at Ganavan Sands as they located the casualty.

She was placed on a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital for treatment.

