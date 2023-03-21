Uig Harbour development reaches ‘significant milestone’ ahead of ferry terminal opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works on Uig Harbour will reach an important milestone this week when the ferry terminal reopens this week.

The multi-million pound redevelopment of the port has closed Uig Ferry Terminal since January 16.

The works were carried out during the winter months and severe weather in February caused “immensely frustrating” delays.

However, the first stage of the plans to replace the vessel linkspan has been completed and ferry services to and from the harbour will resume on Thursday.

New infrastructure more ‘resilient’ in bad weather

Chairman of the Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said teams have been working through difficult conditions to get the ferry terminal up and running.

He said: “These works at Uig are essential to ensure the ferry services on the Little Minch routes can continue to serve communities and visitors for many years to come.

“The team has worked extremely hard, despite challenging weather conditions and technical design challenges, to install the permanent and temporary works to allow the re-opening of ferry services.

“The council appreciates the patience of the communities who use the route and apologises for the disruption that they have experienced.”

Mr Gowans said the new “robust” infrastructure will be more resilient to local tidal and weather conditions and help maintain “vital ferry services” for the island communities.

Need to focus on the ‘bigger picture’

While the closures of the ferry terminal can be frustrating for many, Councillor John Finlayson urged residents to focus on the future.

Mr Finlayson, chairman of the Skye and Raasay Committee, said: “I am sure everyone appreciates the challenges that have been faced with winter weather and also the need to ensure everything was fully in place to allow the safe resumption of ferry services following the closure.

“While I can appreciate the frustrations being expressed due to the delay in reopening ferry services, for me, the bigger picture is the one we should all be focusing on which will result in new and improved infrastructure to support the lifeline ferry services that serve both Skye and the Western Isles in the years ahead.”

Further updates on construction progress will be provided through the ongoing community liaison group and resilience/project update meetings.

The works are due to be completed by summer 2024, with a second planned closure from October 30 to December 11.

The CalMac timetables for Uig to Lochmaddy and Uig to Tarbet will operate from Thursday, March 23.

Little Minch services will revert to normal.