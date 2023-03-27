Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for a man missing from the island of Hoy in Orkney.

Police officers and Coastguard are involved in a search for 39-year-old Phillip Tyson reported missing from the island.

He was last seen on the coastal path north of the Old Man of Hoy, at around 3pm on Monday March 27.

He was believed to have been walking between the Old Man of Hoy and St John’s Head.

Mr Tyson is described as around 6ft, of slim build with short, black hair and black beard.

When last seen he was wearing a grey waterproof jacket and a black hat with a Norwegian flag.

Sergeant Dylan Mackenzie, of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “Concerns are growing for Phillip’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1082 of Monday, 27 March, 2023.