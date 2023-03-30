American country music star Clay Walker takes a break in Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

American country music superstar Clay Walker has enjoyed an Argyll holiday with his family.

The Texan booked luxury B&B Barcaldine Castle for a three-night stay.

With a net worth of $10million dollars, the platinum-selling artist is one of the most successful country music stars of all time.

But he has been described by manageress of Barcaldine, Veronica MacKenzie, as being “totally down to earth”.

The castle has six bedrooms which was the perfect size for Clay, his model wife Jessica Craig, their five children and his parents.

They arrived on Monday afternoon and checked out on Thursday.

The American country star has Scottish roots

Clay has Scottish heritage and visits the country at least twice a year.

Veronica said: “I couldn’t believe it when I finally realized who he was. He was so laid back. Nothing bothered him at all. He was such a nice guy. So kind, pleasant and extremely funny.

“He was always cracking jokes. It was so funny. He tried to do a Scottish accent a few times, in a typical American way. They just can’t do it.”

She added: “They are a really lovely family. His mother is such a sweet woman. And his wife is lovely. She is pregnant and they are delighted to be expecting a girl.”

Veronica said: “I recognized the name Clay Walker but I couldn’t think from where. It was actually the chef who said to the waiter who then said to me. That was on their last night.

“When I looked into him and listened to some of his music I just thought, wow.

“I would never have known he was such a big star. He was down to earth. And wasn’t looking for any special treatment.

“It was so pleasant and peaceful, they had an amazing time here.”

