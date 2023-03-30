Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exhibitors and performers will flock to the Highlands this summer for the return of the Moy Country Fair.

Moy Estate near Inverness will host the annual two-day family affair in August bringing together spectators from all walks of life.

Organisers have pledged this year’s event will celebrate the traditions of rural communities across the north, as they unveil a jam-packed schedule of entertainment and delights.

BMX riders to take centre stage

Taking centre stage at Moy Country Fair is the UK’s leading freestyle mountain bike stunt team Savage Skills.

The group of talented riders stole the show in 2018 as they made their mark.

During this year’s event, riders will be providing two arena performances of their BMX show each day where spectators will see a series of incredible stunts and tricks.

Ben Savage from Savage Skills said the team are looking forward to returning to Moy and reaching a wide audience with their family-friendly show.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to returning this year with our new BMX arena show. Spectators can expect to see all of the crazy tricks we have performed on the internet and during the performance we’ll be giving out freebies to crowd members cheering the stunt riders on the most.”

Over the course of the fair – which will take place on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 – visitors will be able to enjoy a host of performances and displays in the main ring, including the pipe band, gundog, fishing demonstrations and the popular pet parade.

Away from the main stage, spectators will also have the chance to sample the delights from local food producers and exhibitors.

Join us at Moy Country Fair this August for an action packed day out.If you are local to the area, or just visiting… Posted by Moy Country Fair on Sunday, 26 March 2023

A variety of field sports will also be returning including clay pigeon and musket shooting, air rifles, catapults and archery where visitors, both novices and competitors can participate.

Members of the RNLI will be running water safety demonstrations alongside exhibitions from Scottish Gamekeepers Association and West Sutherland Fisheries.

James Campbell, chairman of the Moy Country Fair committee, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to Moy Country Fair this August in what is set to be a fantastic few days at Moy Estate.

“This event is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the traditions that rural communities enjoy and have a lot of fun.

“We are particularly delighted to be welcoming Savage Skills and their truly spectacular bike stunts which I’m sure will thrill many visitors.”

For more information about Moy Country Fair and to book tickets, visit their website.