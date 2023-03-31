Team Hamish Splash Pad in Nairn ready to launch for the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Team Hamish Splash Pad in Nairn ready to launch for the season

The water will be on, and the all-ability play area will be ready for business from tomorrow.

By Louise Glen
The Team Hamish Splash Pad.. Image: Supplied.
The Team Hamish Splash Pad.. Image: Supplied.

The Team Hamish Splash Pad, located at The Links in Nairn, is set to re-open once again for the new season tomorrow.

The High Life Highland waste and amenities teams, who manage the facility, have been busy carrying out a pressure wash of the equipment.

They have also organised a tidy-up around the perimeter and general area of the splash pad ahead of its re-opening.

The facility will be open every day from 10am until 6pm.

Chairman of the Nairnshire area committee, Michael Green, said:  “I have no doubt that today’s announcement will be welcome news for the many families, children and young people living in Nairnshire who have made great use of this facility since its initial launch in September 2020.

“I hope that locals and visitors alike are able to once again enjoy this unique and valuable leisure facility over the upcoming Easter school break.”

Hamish Hey was just eight when he died in 2017 through a rare and aggressive form of tissue cancer, Metastatic Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, and an inoperable brainstem tumour. Image: Supplied.

Hamish Hey

More intensive and specialised cleaning will be undertaken by the contractor of the splash pad and will follow during June 2023.

Highland Council said it will keep the local community updated at this time to confirm the exact date and any impact on accessing the splash pad.

The Team Hamish Splash Pad was built to celebrate the life of Hamish Hey.

The eight-year-old, from the town, died in 2017 from a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer Metastatic Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, and an inoperable brainstem tumour.

In his memory, his family established Team Hamish to raise funds to create a splash pad, with sprinklers and jets, on the site of the town’s existing paddling pool at Nairn Links.

Ground works on the splash pad, which will be the first of its kind in the north, were started in 2020.

Tragically, Hamish’s mum Susan died just weeks before work began to establish the splash pad following her own battle with breast cancer.

