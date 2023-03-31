Team Hamish Splash Pad in Nairn ready to launch for the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Team Hamish Splash Pad, located at The Links in Nairn, is set to re-open once again for the new season tomorrow.

The High Life Highland waste and amenities teams, who manage the facility, have been busy carrying out a pressure wash of the equipment.

They have also organised a tidy-up around the perimeter and general area of the splash pad ahead of its re-opening.

The facility will be open every day from 10am until 6pm.

Chairman of the Nairnshire area committee, Michael Green, said: “I have no doubt that today’s announcement will be welcome news for the many families, children and young people living in Nairnshire who have made great use of this facility since its initial launch in September 2020.

“I hope that locals and visitors alike are able to once again enjoy this unique and valuable leisure facility over the upcoming Easter school break.”

Hamish Hey

More intensive and specialised cleaning will be undertaken by the contractor of the splash pad and will follow during June 2023.

Highland Council said it will keep the local community updated at this time to confirm the exact date and any impact on accessing the splash pad.

The Team Hamish Splash Pad was built to celebrate the life of Hamish Hey.

The eight-year-old, from the town, died in 2017 from a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer Metastatic Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, and an inoperable brainstem tumour.

In his memory, his family established Team Hamish to raise funds to create a splash pad, with sprinklers and jets, on the site of the town’s existing paddling pool at Nairn Links.

Ground works on the splash pad, which will be the first of its kind in the north, were started in 2020.

Tragically, Hamish’s mum Susan died just weeks before work began to establish the splash pad following her own battle with breast cancer.