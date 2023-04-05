New community shop in Invermoriston specialises in local produce and crafts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The re-opening of a local shop in Invermoriston will benefit the community in more ways than one.

The local store shut in August last year, but volunteers have now opened its doors again specialising in local produce and crafts.

It will be run as a community benefit society, with any profits being invested back into the business and the community.

Shop being brought back to life

Lynne West, secretary of Glenmoriston Improvement Group, which is behind the project, said: “Ever since the previous shop in this building closed down, we have been considering how we could bring it back to life for the good of the whole community.”

She said their “dream has become a reality” due to a lot of hard work from a dedicated band of volunteers.

“(It is) not only providing the household essentials that will save local people a journey to buy, but also showcasing the work of craftspeople from around the area which we hope will appeal to visitors.”

Among local projects to benefit will be developing better play facilities and growing herbs for community use.

The Invermoriston Community Shop is run by two paid managers who live in the area, helped by a team of volunteers.

It will be open all year round, 7am-5.30pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.

Half the premises is dedicated to the work of local craftspeople, including artwork, hand knitted woollen clothing, silver jewellery and baskets.

Hot snacks, drinks and ice cream will also be on sale and there are plans for a refill station for dry goods and toiletries.

The shop was set up with the help of a £32,000 grant from local enterprise group Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company (FAGCC).

It distributes community benefit funding received from renewable energy projects.

Facility in the heart of the community

Erin Murchie is community relations manager at owners of nearby Millennium Wind Farm Renantis (formerly Falck Renewables).

He said: “It’s fantastic to see a local amenity being brought back into use at the very heart of the community.

“We’re delighted that funding from our wind farm has helped make it possible and congratulate the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to deliver such a valuable project.”

FAGCC opened a new social housing development, Caledonian Court, in 2021 to help tackle a lack of affordable homes locally.

Some of the funding came from local windfarm community benefit funds.

