Iron Age settlements in Shetland and The Flow Country could join Taj Mahal with Unesco status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Iron Age settlements in Shetland and The Flow Country could join Taj Mahal with Unesco status

Two sites in Scotland receive government backing to gain Unesco World Heritage status .

By Louise Glen
Mousa Broch is one of three sites in Shetland added to the Unesco tentative list. Image: Lorne Gill/NatureScot
Mousa Broch is one of three sites in Shetland added to the Unesco tentative list. Image: Lorne Gill/NatureScot

Two north visitor attractions have taken leap forward to join the Taj Mahal in Unesco World Heritage Status.

The Zenith of Iron Age Shetland and The Flow Country have been placed on the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s “tentative list”, along with five other across the UK and territories abroad.

They are in the running to join the prestigious list that includes the Taj Mahal, the Great Barrier Reef and the Serengeti National Park.

The list is published around every 10 years, which sets out the sites it is felt have the best chance of succeeding in being included.

‘Fantastic achievement’

The Zenith of Iron Age Shetland, a collection of three ancient settlements dating back thousands of years, has been placed onto the list.

On BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Kenneth McElroy, a broch enthusiast from Caithness,  said: “I think it would be a fantastic achievement not only for Shetland but for Scotland to have another site add to the series of sites in the country.

Mousa
Mousa. Image: Supplied.

“It is three sites centred around brochs which are uniquely Scottish monuments. Brochs are ancient towers that date back to the Iron Age which is 2,000-2,5000 years ago.

“The three sites are Jarlshof, Scatness and Mousa. With Mousa being the best example of all with 40ft high which for 2,000 years old is not doing too bad.

“I think the Iron Age builders really knew what they were doing when they constructed ancient monuments, they were skilled crafts people.

“After a thousands years or so you would have expected them to disappear. But due to the skill of the craftspeople – they have lasted the test of time.

“They have been protected for the last 1,000 and 2,000 year by people who appreciated them, for example Mousa has been protected by not being a busy place.

“Brochs were dismantled when people needed the stone.

“They were protected by Historic Environment Scotland. Having this extra layer of importance or this award protects them for the future generations.”

Flow Country

Meanwhile, the Flow Country, a large area of peatland across Caithness and Sutherland, is also on the list for its crucial role in supporting biodiversity.

The bid is being submitted by the Flow Country Partnership Project.

In 2019, the partnership submitted a technical evaluation of the Flow Country to an expert panel assembled by the UK Government.

If successful, the two sites would join the 33 other World Heritage sites already based in the UK including Stonehenge and Hadrian’s Wall.

Jarlshof is the best known prehistoric archaeological site in Shetland, Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

The full list of sites are The Flow Country, the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland, Gracehill Moravian Church Settlement in Northern Ireland, Birkenhead Park, York City Centre, The Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas, situated in the UK overseas territory and the East Atlantic Flyway a migratory bird route.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Calmac Ullapool to Stornoway service cancelled following engine failure
Emergency services are at the scene on the A99 near Forse. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, taken to hospital following crash involving car and lorry on A99 south…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Site visit to Lochinver housing site Image Communities Housing Trust
Affordable houses and community facilities plan will be a ‘game-changer’ for Assynt
The coastguard rescue team watched from afar while the yacht club members assisted with the yacht which had run aground. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yacht club steps in to help after vessel runs aground north of Fort William
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Lewis-born Mary Watt who became matron in Montrose dies
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
drugs shetland
Man charged following £7,000 drugs seizure at four properties on Shetland
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
'Fastest known time smashed': Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New take-away opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
6
2
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
4
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
5
Deborah Lagrichi needed hospital treatment after the attack in Hilton Quarry Woods on Friday. She tried to protect puppy Rocky, but he also needed vet treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dog owner describes terrifying moment out-of-control dog pounced in Aberdeen woods
6
Nauticus Robotics is planning to transform an old ship store at Aberdeen Harbour.
Robotics firm to transform old store at Aberdeen Harbour and council slams ‘unjustified’ demolition…
7
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
8
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…
9
Pawel Cymbalista completed the Cape Wrath Challenge taking an incredible 11 hours and 36 minutes off the time. Image: Pawel Cymbalista.
‘Fastest known time smashed’: Mallaig endurance runner sets new record for solo run on…
10
This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

Transitioning away from oil and gas should mean new jobs in new sectors (Image: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock)
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Highland League Football. Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers (red) at Bellslea Park. Brora's Paul Brindle scores the winning goal. CR0019596 22/02/20 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
4 December 2021. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Brora Rangers and Huntly. PICTURE CONTENT - 16 Brora Mathew Wright and 5 Huntly Michael Clark
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
President Brian Winton proud of Banks o' Dee's Highland League Cup triumph
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Chance to climb off bottom of League One 'massive incentive' for Peterhead against Dunfermline…
Dyce v Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Both Stonehaven and Dyce bosses admit 0-0 McBookie Premier League…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented