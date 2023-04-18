Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Princess Anne visits Lochaber to open marina – and takes a trip down memory lane

Fort William warmly welcomed HRH Princess Anne on her visit to the UK's Outdoor Capital for the first time in many years.

By Shannon Morrison
Fort William. Princess Anne, The Princess Royal visited the Lochaber Rural Education Trust at An Clachan Lochaber Rural Complex and also opened the new Thomas Telford Corpach Marina in Corpach, Fort William. Princess Anne, accompanied by And McKenna unveils a plaque to mark the occasion of her opening the new marina in Corpach.
Princess Anne, accompanied by Andy McKenna, unveils a plaque to mark the occasion of her opening the new marina in Corpach. 18th April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Princess Royal has officially opened the new Corpach Marina.

HRH Princess Anne cut the ribbon during one of two visits in Lochaber on Tuesday.

The royal visitor made her first appearance of the day at the Lochaber Rural Education Trust (LRET). However, this was not her first time visiting.

She opened the Ben Nevis Auction Mart at the LRET in 1999. Photographs from the event can still be seen at LRET today.

Upon arrival, Princess Anne was greeted by piper and Lochaber High School student Alex Drysdale.

Princess Anne wore a red jacket, a tartan dress and navy gloves. Her white sunglasses also made an appearance today due to the particularly sunny weather.

Princess Anne is greeted by Isabel Campbell, founder and trustee of the Lochaber Rural Education Trust.
The Princess is greeted by Isobel Campbell, Chairwoman of the Lochaber Rural Education Trust. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Isabel Campbell MBE is a founding member and trustee of the LRET, and was also present when Princess Anne first visited in 1999.

Isabel says it feels ‘wonderful’ to see her again.

The Princess ‘speaks and engages with all ages’

“She remembers the day she opened the auction mart well – she is a super person,” Isabel recalls fondly.

“She speaks and she engages with all ages.”

Over 50 local school children were part of the event.

Banavie Primary School children demonstrate how to milk a cow for HRH Princess Anne
A lighthearted moment as pupils from Banavie Primary school demonstrate the art of milking a cow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Jacqueline MacLeod works in Lochaber High School with those who require additional support.

The children often use the facility for educational and recreational purposes, including the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Jacqueline says she and the students were ‘honoured’ to meet the The Princess Royal.

“We get a lot of enjoyment out of the centre,” says Jacqueline. “So it was nice to return the honour.”

Princess Anne meets Red the cob horse at Lochaber Rural Education Trust.
The Princess with participants from Riding for the Disabled, and Red the cob horse.18th April ’23. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Present from the RDA was Mandy Watson, and group organiser Clair Cameron. Lochaber High School students were able to ride a cart, pulled by Red the cob horse.

Thomas Telford Corpach Marina are ‘honoured’

HRH Princess Anne’s second appearance of the day was to declare the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina open.

Upon arrival, HRH Princess Anne was welcomed by Andy McKenna, chairman of the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina.

The project was in development for just over eight years.

Princess Anne and Andy McKenna walk onto the Corpach Marina after having cut the ribbon and declaring it open.
The Princess, accompanied by Andy McKenna of the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina. 18th April ’23. Image by: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now complete, the layout has a “fully sheltered, all-weather marina and public slipway”, as well as a car-park for marina users.

There are berths for over 40 yachts and motor vessels, and small dayboats which float in shallow waters.

New facilities also include showers, toilets, a bike shelter and An Cafaidh Mara – a dog friendly cafe which opened January 2023.

Once the Princess cut the red ribbon, Corpach’s marina was declared open at last.

Princess Anne opens Thomas Telford Corpach Marina.
The princess with some of the sailors making use of the new facility. 18th April ’23. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Robert Coull, owner of An Cafaidh Mara, says it is ‘really exciting’ day for everyone involved.

“The cafe has been a long time in the making,” he says. “It is nice to see the marina finally open.”

‘An absolute privilege’

The Princess spoke to many of the Corpach marina’s trustees, including Linda Campbell.

Linda says it feels ‘absolutely wonderful’ to see the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina open.

“It has taken many years,” she says. “For it to come to fruition on such a wonderful Lochaber day is marvellous.”

During her visit to Lochaber, Princess Anne meets Benji (6) and Ella (4) who present her with a bouquet of flowers.
Six year old Benji and four year old Ella present the Princess Royal with a bouquet of home grown garden flowers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also thrilled to meet HRH Princess Anne were young attendees Benji, aged six, and sister Ella, aged four.

They presented the Princess with a colourful bouquet of fresh flowers hand-picked from their garden.

Their mother said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet her.”

At the end of the opening, Princess Anne revealed a plaque which marked the occasion of the marina’s opening.

A Thomas Telford Corpach Marina spokesperson said: “We are delighted and honoured to have HRH The Princess Royal open our state of the art marina facilities today.”

